Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Dates for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Southfield, MI, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing (“MH”) communities, recreational vehicle (“RV”) resorts and marinas, today announced the dates for its first quarter 2022 earnings release and conference call.

The Company will release its first quarter operating results on Monday, April 25, 2022, after markets close. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. ET.

To Participate in the Conference Call:

Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time.

U.S. and Canada: 877-407-9039

International: 201-689-8470

The conference call will also be available live on Sun Communities’ website www.suncommunities.com.

Conference Call Replay:

U.S. and Canada: 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671

Passcode: 13727742

The replay will be accessible through May 10, 2022.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of December 31, 2021, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 602 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising over 159,000 developed sites and over 45,000 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada and Puerto Rico.

For Further Information at the Company:

Karen J. Dearing

Chief Financial Officer

(248) 208-2500

www.suncommunities.com