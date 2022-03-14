WSFS Bank Names Twelve Associates to Senior Leadership

WILMINGTON, Del., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), is pleased to announce that the following 12 Associates from across the organization have been elevated to Senior Vice President (SVP) positions:

Rebecca Acevedo – SVP, Director of Corporate Communications

– SVP, Director of Corporate Communications Laura Almeda – SVP, BSA/OFAC Officer

– SVP, BSA/OFAC Officer Patrick Best – SVP, Director of Talent Acquisition

– SVP, Director of Talent Acquisition Michelle Burroughs – SVP, Chief Diversity Officer

– SVP, Chief Diversity Officer Dana Di Bruno – SVP, Digital Business Strategy Manager

– SVP, Digital Business Strategy Manager Matthew Glanden – SVP, Credit Quality & ACL Director

– SVP, Credit Quality & ACL Director Marylynne Hoffman – SVP, Director of Retail Operations

– SVP, Director of Retail Operations Nicholas Leati – SVP, NCino Product Owner

– SVP, NCino Product Owner Christopher Scarpitti – SVP, Senior Relationship Manager, Middle Market

– SVP, Senior Relationship Manager, Middle Market Scott Sukeena – SVP, Senior Relationship Manager

– SVP, Senior Relationship Manager Phanny Torn – SVP, Director of Loan Production and Fulfillment

– SVP, Director of Loan Production and Fulfillment Carolyn Urbanovich – SVP, Regional Manager

“The continued professional development and advancement of these Associates speaks to WSFS’ strong culture and focus on building a robust leadership pipeline,” said Michael L. Conklin, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. “These Associates have embraced opportunities to challenge themselves, and are a key part of helping to grow our Company. We congratulate them on this recognition and look forward to their continued contributions to our Customers, Communities and Company.”

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of December 31, 2021, WSFS Financial Corporation had $15.8 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $34.6 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 112 offices, 89 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (52), Delaware (42), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust Company of Delaware®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Media Contact: Kyle Babcock

(215) 864-1795

kbabcock@wsfsbank.com