NSFW.app Comes Out of the Beta Phase, Unveils New Features

London, UK, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The platform does not charge any fees for content distribution and offers an option of crypto payments. Soon, users will be allowed to pay using credit or debit cards.



Revolutionizing the Adult Content Industry

The team behind the NSFW.app are looking to disrupt the adult entertainment industry by providing a monetization system that's specifically built for creators. Notably, it does not charge the creators any fees, unlike prior counterparts such as OnlyFans, which charge about 40% of the transaction fees.

The NSFW.app business plan is based on a simple concept. Viewers pay for content, therefore supporting their favorite producers. In turn, they can reinvest more money in creating high-quality content and growing their audience more effectively.

As part of its effort to maintain its position as a leader in the adult entertainment industry, the NSFW.app team aims to improve its performers' mental health and sexual safety. These programmes are conducted in partnership with Pineapple Support, the leading adult entertainment health charity.

Safety and Anonymity for Users

Credit card transactions that are visible and traceable expose users to risk. The platform believes that the safety and anonymity afforded by the PornRocket ecosystem will lead to a shift in customer behavior away from free material and toward paying for high-quality content.

PornRocket is a blockchain-based ecosystem that is shaking up the adult entertainment sector worldwide. PornRocket democratizes the transmission of adult content by aiming for no-fee copyright protection for content providers and user safety and anonymity.

PornRocket's strategy is to establish exchanges, which allow users to buy and sell PornRocket tokens safely. They also have a unique reward system, which gives users a chance to win VIP treatment.

The PornRocket team is committed to working with the strictest standards in the adult industry. They will also integrate various features such as KYC and AML, filtering all illegal content.

Behind a Successful Venture Lies a Great Team

Reuben Coppa is the company's spokesperson who has a wealth of experience in blockchain technology, having founded several start-ups. According to him, the time has come for everyone to embrace cryptocurrency and remove banks as the moral arbitrators for contents shared and consumed. Coppa added that 2022 would be a massive year for NSFW.app as they are set to expand the application globally after attracting thousands of users.

The company has also strengthened its team by hiring Mark Hassell and Paul Raymond, who has experience managing talent for various brands in EMEA. In addition, Mark Schecter from ATMLA will advise on the rollout and talent programme in North America.

Pornhub stars LeoLulu, who just teamed with NSFW.app, are among the established producers already utilizing the site. They took part in a charity campaign in which the star's pants were sent into space, raising $20,000 for the reproductive health charity, Wellbeing of Women.

Other notable users include Sarah McDaniels, an artist known as Krotchy, who sells her work through Opensea.io.

In 2022, NSFW.app will expand its reach in the adult sector and parallel; it will also be launching in other entertainment genres. Ultimately, the platform will provide a home to creatives who create content that is quite literally 'not safe for work.'

About NSFW.app

NSFW.app is a hybrid decentralized blockchain solution that combines a decentralized network's safety, security, and compliance requirements with the creators' rights and privacy. In keeping with the recent disruptive innovation in retail banking, film streaming, and the hotel sector, their mission is to transform how adult material is promoted and consumed.

