EverCash is Taking BUSD Rewards to the Next Level

The project, founded in Q4 of 2021, comes with many utilities to ensure nobody gets left behind as it reaches for the stars. Soon, the project will also release its utility due to new changes in the tokenomics.

Tech-Audit audited the project to ensure it was free of any vulnerabilities with its code. Furthermore, Pinksale has carried out the KYC for the EverCash team, ensuring that interested parties will not experience rug pulls, increasing the platform's credibility.

ECASH Web3 Wallet

EverCash prides itself on being a wallet ideal for modern-day DeFi investors. Each wallet is non-custodial and does not require extensive KYC procedures or audits.

ECASH wallet holders have control of their keys through the 12-word seed phrase. If assets are lost through device loss, they can be reclaimed and restored completely. With the wallet app, you can trade tokens, view wallet activity, and access dApps. As time goes on, ECASH is planning on adding more features.

Peer-to-Peer Marketplace

Even though it is yet to launch, ECASH's peer-to-peer marketplace will allow transactions between anyone, everywhere, and anytime. It intends to change how the world transfers funds and adopts cryptocurrency. This revolutionary acquiring and holding of cryptos will allow people without bank accounts to easily access the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

EverCash Rewards and Tokenomics

EverCash is a blockchain-based platform that aims to provide its holders with the highest possible rewards. The platform has a massive potential reward pool, with 2% going to the BUSD for rewards. 2% will go directly to the Buy-Back and Burn pocket.

Another 1% will be utilized to inject liquidity into the token, ensuring that it remains steady and that everyone has an equal opportunity to sell at any moment automatically. In addition, 1% of the marketing and development budget will be increased. EverCash has an anti-dump and pumps feature in place. The 2% buyback cost on each transaction will discourage buyers from dumping the token.

Meanwhile, after some research and development, a functional utility is expected to be introduced to the Everash ecosystem. It will assist and strengthen the trust and confidence of investors in EverCash and demonstrate its capacity to deliver on its commitments.

BUSD Reward Tracker

The BUSD reward tracker is a dApp on EverCash that will track the BUSD rewards. That's not all. It will also allow users to track their rewards from other projects too.

Roadmap: What's Next

EverCash has already completed the first phase of its roadmap that ended with a presale and launch on PCS. The presale took place last week on March 5 on Pinksale. The project set the hard cap at 800 BNB with a total supply of 1,000,000,000,000 $ECASH.

The second phase has already begun with press releases, CoinGecko application, and submissions on voting sites. It will start its Twitter, Youtube, and Telegram campaigns as more time passes. Then, it will apply on CMC and make an app submission on Playstore and Appstore.

This year, from Q3 to Q4, the third phase will have more marketing and team expansion. Furthermore, the team is set to have 10,000 members on Telegram and as token holders. The project is also planning to team up with big influencers, launch a CEX, new wallet features, and develop the P2P marketplace.

About EverCash

EverCash is an innovative revamped project that rewards token holders and network users with a generous buyback and burn mechanism. The hyper-deflationary nature of the native token ensures that its price rises over time. EverCash sets out to reinvent the DeFi industry with a fascinating roadmap of 2022 and beyond.

To stay informed about the latest developments in the EverCash ecosystem, visit EverCash's official Website, Twitter, Telegram, Facebook, and Instagram.