GlucoTrack, Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Corporate Name Change and Ticker Symbol Change

Rutherford, NJ and Or Yehuda, Israel, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlucoTrack, Inc. (Nasdaq: GCTK) (“GlucoTrack” or the “Company”), formerly known as Integrity Applications, Inc., (Nasdaq: IGAP), innovator of GlucoTrack®, a non-invasive device and digital health platform for measuring glucose levels in people with Type 2 diabetes and prediabetes, announced today that it has completed its corporate name and ticker symbol change on the Nasdaq Capital Market, to be effective at the commencement of trading today, March 14, 2022.

The corporate name change and ticker symbol change do not affect the rights of the Company’s stockholders nor the number of outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock. Registered stockholders holding their shares of common stock in book-entry or through a bank, broker or other nominee form do not need to take any action in connection with these changes. For those stockholders holding physical stock certificates, the Company’s transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, will send instructions for exchanging those certificates for new certificates representing the new name and ticker symbol. Any shareholders with questions may reach American Stock Transfer & Trust Company at (877) 248-6417.

About GlucoTrack, Inc.

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK), (formerly known as Integrity Applications, Inc.) is focused on the design, development, and commercialization of non-invasive glucose monitoring technologies for people with type 2 diabetes and prediabetes. The Company has developed GlucoTrack®, a proprietary non-invasive glucose monitoring device designed to obtain glucose level measurements without the pain, incremental cost, difficulty, or discomfort of conventional invasive finger stick devices. GlucoTrack, Inc. is a Delaware corporation, with headquarters in the United States and an R&D site in Or Yehuda, Israel. For more information, please visit http://www.integrity-app.com/ and http://www.glucotrack.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “expect”, “plan” and “will” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect GlucoTrack’s actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect GlucoTrack’s results include, but are not limited to, the ability of GlucoTrack to raise additional capital to finance its operations (whether through public or private equity offerings, debt financings, strategic collaborations or otherwise); risks relating to the receipt (and timing) of regulatory approvals (including FDA approval); risks relating to enrollment of patients in, and the conduct of, clinical trials; risks relating to its current and future distribution agreements; risks relating to its ability to hire and retain qualified personnel, including sales and distribution personnel; and the additional risk factors described in GlucoTrack’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as filed with the SEC on April 13, 2021.