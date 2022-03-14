The FEG Token Project is Set to Showcase Its Revolutionary Cryptocurrency DeFi Platform at Upcoming Crypto Expo Dubai 2022

GLASGOW, Scotland, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire - The FEG Token Project is extremely excited to announce that its team will be attending the upcoming Crypto Expo Dubai, held March 16-17, 2022, at the Festival Arena in Dubai Festival City, United Arab Emirates. Proven to be one of the greatest opportunities for crypto projects to stand apart from the crowd, the Crypto Expo Dubai is the premier event for cryptocurrency investors, project developers and industry leaders to network, share innovation and create business relationships in the world’s fastest-growing financial sector. This year, the Feed Every Gorilla (“FEG”) Token Project will be taking center stage.

As the foremost decentralized finance cryptocurrency exchange, the FEG project will be meeting with industry leaders from nearly three dozen countries, who represent more than 100 crypto projects and companies. More than 10,000 visitors are expected to attend the two-day event, enabling the FEG project team to demonstrate to a massive audience how revolutionary the FEG ecosystem truly is.

“As we continue to push towards the forefront of innovation in the DeFi space, it’s important that we promote and educate the world as we go. The Crypto Expo Dubai event gives us an outstanding opportunity to do just that by showcasing our highly advanced, yet user-friendly technology to thousands of investors and influential leaders from across the globe. Our innovative solutions are designed to make DeFi and the crypto space inherently safe and secure. We're going to show the world exactly how we're accomplishing that goal.” - Frankie B., FEG Marketing

The FEG Global Project Manager, RTR Crypto, will attend as a key speaker during the event and will be sharing the brand-new FEGex user interface, as well as the revolutionary SmartDeFi launchpad platform to investors, businesses, and industry leaders alike. Furthermore, RTR Crypto will be revealing a ground-breaking new technology that will shake up the blockchain world for years to come.FEG has secured Diamond Booth 21—one of the most prominent booth locations at the venue. The FEG team will be sharing the innovative solutions developed over the past 12 months, as well as those coming to fruition in 2022 and beyond. The professionally designed FEG booth will stand out amongst the crowd, illustrating the wide variety of features that FEGex and the FEG ecosystem brings to the table. The booth will be an open place for the FEG community, prospective investors and potential business partners to discuss how the FEG ecosystem can change the world.

The Crypto Expo Dubai is a premier event that will be not only an opportunity to foster relationships and attract new investors, but will help to raise awareness for FEGex, SmartDeFi and all the revolutionary technology that the FEG ecosystem is bringing to the crypto space. Learn more about the Crypto Expo Dubai by visiting https://cryptoexpodubai.com/ . You can also learn more about the FEG Token project and its attendance at this fantastic venue by visiting https://FEGtoken.com , or following them on Twitter at https://twitter.com/FEGtoken .

More Information About FEG

FEGex is the multi-chain AMM-based DEX of the FEGtoken (FEG) decentralized finance (DeFi) project. It currently runs on Ethereum Mainnet and Binance Smart Chain. The innovative DeFi platform is striving to make the opportunities that the cryptocurrency space provides more accessible to ordinary users. Among the features it offers, in addition to FEGex, are fWrapping of assets, SmartDeFi functionality for issuing new assets backed by fWrapped assets, and the FEGtrack portfolio tracking tool. The project’s ecosystem is powered by the FEG protocol and governance token.

FEGex DEX – FEGex.com

SmartDeFi™– SmartDefi.com

FEGtoken – FEGtoken.com

FEGecosystem Whitepaper – Whitepaper

FEGtoken Official Telegram – https://t.me/FEGchat

FEGtoken Official Twitter - @FEGtoken

