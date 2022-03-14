First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. Enhances Capital Structure

BOSTON, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCRD) (“First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC” or, the “Company”) today announced that in keeping with its strategic initiatives, the Company and its joint venture partner refinanced the capital structure at First Eagle Logan JV, LLC (“Logan JV”) into a middle market CLO arranged by Deutche Bank Securities Inc., and the Company amended its credit facility provided by ING Capital LLC. The pricing of the CLO and the amendment of the Company’s Senior Secured Revolving Credit Agreement occurred on March 10, 2022, and March 11, 2022, respectively.



“FCRD has been focused on reducing expenses to help drive NII and improve value to shareholders, and this is another step in that direction,” said Chris Flynn, President of First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC (the “Adviser”). “These actions not only help reduce our costs, which should help drive NII growth over time, but also afford the BDC the opportunity to further improve portfolio diversification through reinvestment of capital.”

Further detail on each transaction is provided below. Additionally, an investor presentation can be found on the events and presentations section of the FCRD website at https://investor.feacbdc.com/events-presentations.

$303.1 Middle Market CLO LJV I MM CLO LLC

On March 10, 2022, Logan JV, a joint venture with the Company and Perspecta Trident LLC, an affiliate of Jordan Park, priced a $303.1 million debt securitization in the form of a collateralized loan obligation transaction, to be known as LJV I MM CLO LLC (the “CLO”) that it is expected to refinance substantially all of its middle market loan portfolio. The debt that will be issued in the CLO (the “Notes”) is structured in the following manner:

Class Par Amount ($ in millions) Expected Rating (Moody’s) Par Sub (%) Coupon A-1 111.000 Aaa 42.0 SOFR+1.85% A-2 63.000 Aaa 42.0 3.59% B 24.500 Aa2 33.8 SOFR+2.20% C-1 10.500 A2 27.0 SOFR+3.10% C-2 10.000 A2 27.0 4.75% D 23.500 Baa3 19.2 SOFR+4.32% E 21.500 Ba3 12.0 SOFR+7.98% Subordinated 39.135 NR N/A

Logan JV will purchase $39,135,000 of the Subordinated Notes and $21,500,000 of the Class E Notes to be issued by the CLO. The Company’s Adviser will serve as collateral manager to the CLO and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. will serve as the arranger. The CLO is expected to close on April 19, 2022. The reinvestment period is expected to end in April 2025 and scheduled to mature in April 2034.

ING Amendment to Company’s Credit Facility

Additionally, on March 11, 2022, the Company entered into an amendment to its existing Third Amended and Restated Senior Secured Revolving Credit Agreement dated as of October 16, 2020, to reduce the interest rate to Adjusted Term SOFR plus 250 basis points, increase the size of the lenders’ commitments under the facility from $150 million to $175 million, with the option to increase the facility to up to $275 million, and extend the revolver maturity date from October 16, 2023 to March 11, 2026 and the facility maturity date from October 16, 2024 to March 11, 2027. The upsize in the facility will allow the Company to increase its portfolio of investments to further enhance net investment income.

Voluntary Management Fee Waiver for Second Quarter 2022

In connection with the closing of the CLO, it is anticipated that there will be certain one-time costs associated with the refinancing that will reduce the distribution from Logan JV to the Company. Therefore, to partially offset the impact from these one-time charges at the Logan JV, the Adviser voluntarily has agreed to waive the management fee for the second quarter related to the Company up to such amount as is required to maintain at least a 10 cents per share net investment income for such quarter. Such waived amounts will not be subject to recoupment by the Adviser.

The Notes offered as part of the CLO have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) or any state or foreign securities laws. Accordingly, the Notes may not be offered or sold within the United States to, or for the account or benefit of, "U.S. Persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

