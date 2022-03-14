nextSource Honors Leading Staffing Agencies Through Launch of the Keystone Program

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nextSource, a leading provider of workforce management solutions, today announce the Keystone Recognition Program. This program celebrates those staffing organizations that work passionately towards providing nextSource’s clients with the finest available talent and outstanding customer service.



The Keystone Recognition Program honors exemplary staffing suppliers for exceptional performance in five different categories. Suppliers will be rated based on overall performance (quality, delivery, responsiveness, cost, and compliance). The categories are:

Staffing Partner of the Year Leading Diversity Partner Outstanding Newcomer International Partner of the Year Valued Partner of the Year



All staffing agencies in good standing who are actively engaged in supporting nextSource’s client programs are eligible to participate in the program and to win awards.

“Connecting clients to exceptional contingent talent is a joint effort. nextSource is fortunate to work with staffing suppliers that reflect our commitment to our clients’ success and are willing to collaborate with us to address their most difficult talent sourcing challenges,” commented Natalie Hill, Director of Supplier Partnerships. “The Keystone Recognition Program enables us to bring visibility to those exceptional performers who consistently contribute to our success.”

About nextSource: nextSource advances the way the world connects with talent. As a privately held, woman-owned business with over 20 years’ experience, nextSource provides a personalized, intelligent approach to workforce solutions driven by high impact, strong results, and continuous growth. We offer innovative workforce solutions that deliver extraordinary service, efficiency, analytical insight, risk mitigation and improved access to talent that enhances a unified workforce. Solutions offerings include Managed Services Program, Direct Sourcing solutions, Employer of Record services, Independent Contractor Compliance Management, Agent of Record Services, Statement of Work based Project Services Management and Workforce Consulting and Advisory services. For more information, visit www.nextSource.com.