Metatron’s new NFT Mint on Demand Service Makes the Metaverse Easy

DOVER, DE, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metatron (OTC Pink: MRNJ), a mobile and web technology pioneer having developed over 2,000 mobile apps, is pleased to announce it has developed NFTMinthouse.com , a NFT full service provider. Metatron has generated millions of downloads for top-tier clients, and at one time had more apps in the top 20 lifestyle on iTunes than any other company. Metatron was one of the first companies to create and white-label cannabis and crypto related apps on iTunes.

NFTMintHouse.com will enable anyone to easily mint NFTs and place them on a variety of blockchains. It is as simple as uploading a digital file including gifs, jpegs, video, audio then having NFT encapsulation software generate a NFT that is sent to a customer’s wallet automatically. Digital art, songs, videos, contracts, pdf’s even trust deeds can be turned into NFT’s which will make the customer the undisputed owner of the NFT and underlying asset.

The company will also be offering a digital marketplace where users can upload, buy and sell, and generate NFTs for free. The site is currently in beta and most core features will be live next week. If you sign up this week, early adopters will receive discounts and other incentives.

Go to NFTMinthouse.com and sign up today!

NFT growth has been staggering with the global non-fungible token market is expected to register CAGR of 39.6% and projected to increase from USD 340.0 Million in 2020 to USD 3.57 Billion by 2030. The largest NFT marketplace by total volume traded is NBA Top Shot , with over $600 million all-time volume traded in mid 2021. OpenSea , which hosts trades valued between $70 and $90 million every 30 days, takes the top spot in mid 2021.

The max number of traders are found on the Atomic Market . The Atomic Market has had over 440,000 all-time traders and around 150,000 over 30 days in mid 2021, and the NBA Top Shots have just over 400,000 all time and 160,000 over 30 days in mid-June, with nothing else currently getting close.

“We are excited to enter the NFT space as a service provider, and we expect the tokenization of nearly all digital and legal assets on the Blockchain within the next decade”. Joe Riehl CEO Metatron.



Metatron also released an energy boosting, consciousness enhancing mobile app called Focused Life Force Energy, for Android and soon Apple devices. With thousands of satisfied customers who already joined via the free trial program with no credit card required, the service has seen explosive growth. We urge all shareholders interested parties try the life-changing service today: http://bit.ly/FreeGiftofEnergy

