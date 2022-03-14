Paribus Launches DeFi Platform to Enable Users to Borrow Against Digital Assets

MIAMI, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paribus is taking DeFi to the next level with the help of Cardano. Cardano's interoperability removes the restrictions imposed by the isolated ecosystem, allows value to flow freely, and increases the potential of the protocol and its users. Being powered by Cardano, users can now borrow against their digital assets with a DeFi perspective. Be it NFT or any synthetic asset, Paribus offers users the platform for safe and fast borrowing against their digital assets.

The Paribus Protocol

Paribus offers DeFi holders and investors a platform to extend the reach of their digital assets and positions around the globe. For the first time one platform is bringing together the functionality of borrowing and lending against a huge variety of assets, in a decentralized and permissionless way.

Paribus' features and protocol is designed to evolve with new crypto asset classes, capturing the value stored in the emerging universe of interconnected blockchains. The Paribus protocol sets out to channel this monetary energy in previously impossible ways, creating even more opportunity for investors.

Combining NFTs and DeFi

With Paribus, users can even borrow against their NFT investment. This will free up capital while the underlying NFT will hold its value intact. Paribus also allows users to stake NFTs with pool value with other like-NFTs, allowing users to generate yield on their NFT assets.

In addition to NFTs, users can also borrow against their AMM liquidity positions through the Paribus protocol. This will allow users to leverage up while staking or earning through LP'ing.

Staking in Liquidity Pools

With Paribus, users get access to the market specific staking pools for LP tokens from multiple blockchain based liquidity pool which allows for the following benefits:

Cheap transactions

Incredibly high throughput

Security and reliability

Paribus is now offering native staking for the PBX token on their platform, offering a dynamic APY and high rewards. There are two pools that remain open, Argenti and Aurum. These pools are only open for a limited time.

The PBX Token

PBX is Paribus' native governance token. PBX allows its owners to create and vote on the future of the network. The ultimate goal of PBX tokens is to coordinate incentives across the Paribus Revenue Protocol to create a systematic harmony between the security of stakeholders, the protocol itself, and internal assets. Owners of the PBX tokens are also entitled to receive a percentage of the fees earned through the protocol in proportion to their stakes. The more users stake, the higher their tier and the higher percentage they earn.

