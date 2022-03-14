Gamium Builds the Foundation of Web3 and the Metaverse, Combining Both in New Platform

LISBON, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web3 and metaverse project, Gamium, is launching a decentralized gaming platform that is set to be the first to combine the principles of Web3, metaverse, premium gaming, and gamification in the crypto space.

The launch follows a staged roadmap that begins with the sale of metaverse land this quarter (Q1 2022), with the full metaverse game expected to be launched at the end of the year (2022). Between these dates, the Gamium team is planning to reveal a series of features and platform add-ons, including NFTs and an application for the metaverse's avatars, the release of the MST ecosystem, and the first airdrop for $GMM, the ecosystems native token.

These developments are fuelled by two successful fundraising rounds, which saw IDOs on Vent Finance (Feb 25th) and DAO Maker (Mar 4th) raise $200,000 each.

Speaking about the platform launch, Gamium co-founder, Alberto Rosas, said:

"We started this project because we saw a need to innovate current social platforms. We don't like how these big platforms work, and the value they provide to society. We knew that integrating web3 and digital identities into a 3D environment could dramatically improve how we interact digitally. So we started Gamium with that vision."

Bridging the Gap Between Web3 and the Metaverse

In order to materialize their objective of combining Web3 and the metaverse, the Gamium team has developed a number of new approaches which differ from traditional metaverse design. This can be seen in the ecosystem's two principle features: the Avatars and the Metaverse.

Each user can create an Avatar, which represents a unique digital identity that can be used across all Web3 and Metaverse applications, meaning users can transfer identities to other metaverses if required. Moreover, to simplify in-world user creation, Gamium has developed an SDK that is equally interoperable meaning content is transferable as well as the tools to create content are transferable.

Finally, Gamium is pioneering a new earning model called 'Socialize to Earn (S2E)'. This innovative socializing system allows Avatars to monetize the social interactions in-world. In other words, users are rewarded for creating social interactions between Avatars.

Find out more about Gamium's innovative metaverse features here.

About Gamium

Gamium is a Web3 and metaverse technology company whose mission is to create the first metaverse that interconnects both areas, with the view to making avatars and assets multi-metaverse compatible. Gamium wants to take metaverse gaming to the next level, creating the optimal mix of premium gaming and gamification; hence, Gamium.

The Gamium team builds on a wealth of gaming and DeFi expertise. Both Co-CEOs, Alberto and Alejandro Rosas hail from a background in mathematics, data science and software engineering with interests in the crypto space going back as far as 2016. Its CTO, Segio Cespedes has over 30 years experience developing similar projects and will use this experience to develop and refine the infrastructure that will combine Web3 and the metaverse.

The combination of this team and Gamium's forward thinking objectives has attracted several early supporters and investors, including RR2 Capital, a Lisbon-based venture capital firm which specializes in disruptive technology spaces such as decentralized ledger technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning and digital assets.

To date, Gamium has started developing the ecosystem's smart contracts (which have been successfully audited by Certik) and begun work on the platforms avatars and metaverse. The metaverse is expected to be launched to the public in Q4 2022, following land sales in Q1, the MST launch in Q2 and the metaverse's beta in Q3.

For more information on how Gamium is combining Web3 and the metaverse and to keep up-to-date with their roadmap, visit their website here.

