Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Welcomes Ken Sturtz, MBA, MHA as Chief Information Officer

Fort Myers, Florida, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) is pleased to welcome Ken Sturtz, MBA, MHA to its executive leadership team as Chief Information Officer. He will oversee all information technology operations and drive digital innovation company-wide.

“We are impressed with Ken’s vast expertise and his track record of success in developing impactful IT strategies and partnering with clinical teams to drive innovation,” said FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker.

Michael Diaz, MD, FCS President & Managing Physician, added, “We are confident in his ability to align, lead and leverage technology to enhance patient care and operational efficiencies across our statewide practice.”

Sturtz brings more than 15 years of healthcare IT executive leadership experience in military, academic, private, and non-profit healthcare sectors. Prior to joining FCS, he served as Chief Information Officer for Brooks Rehabilitation in Jacksonville, Florida, where he led enterprise infrastructure, application, security, analytics, and end-user support services encompassing multiple locations of inpatient and outpatient senior care and living facilities. During his 20+-year career with the U.S. Army, he held a variety of increasingly responsible positions and served within Chief Information and Chief Technology Officer roles, providing support to numerous hospitals and health care facilities in the U.S. and overseas.

He graduated from Baylor University with a master’s degree in Business Administration and a master’s degree in Health Administration. He is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a member of the College Healthcare Information Management Executives.

Read his full bio here: https://flcancer.com/staff/ken-sturtz/

# # #

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. Over the past 5 years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in such prestigious medical schools and research institutes as Duke, Stanford, Harvard, Emory, MD Anderson, and Memorial Sloan Kettering, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians, and staff.

*Prior to approval

Attachment