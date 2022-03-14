United Language Group Named a Lead Partner at SlatorCon 2022 Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are proud to announce that United Language Group is a lead partner for the upcoming SlatorCon Remote Conference on Tuesday March 16th, 2022. This premier event features an agenda full of developments in the translation and language technology markets, high growth client verticals, and best practices from the language industry’s business leaders.

ULG is in the top 20 on the Slator 2022 Language Service Provider Index (LSPI) and the CEO, Nic McMahon, will be sharing strategic insights and actionable ideas from our work with leading organizations around the world during Session II (Americas and Europe) of the conference.

“As global marketplaces grow increasingly competitive and AI becomes more prominent, there is an extraordinary opportunity to drive value beyond words alone and realize our true potential as an industry,” said McMahon. “In this presentation we will emphasize the need to evolve beyond providing language services alone to focus on the outcomes that technology, language, and culture can enable.”

Session II (Americas and Europe) of the conference runs from 7:00 a.m. CST to 1:00 p.m. CST. In addition to joining McMahon’s presentation, attendees will have an opportunity to learn about ULG’s ability to drive measurable improvements for our clients in the healthcare, insurance, and manufacturing industries. Visit our booth and enter for a chance to have a virtual coffee with Nic McMahon, our CEO!

You can register here.

ABOUT United Language Group

For over 20 years, United Language Group has provided the language services required to overcome language barriers in a global marketplace. As a language solutions partner built on quality processes and linguistic expertise, ULG is one of the world’s largest and most innovative translation, localization, and interpreting providers. With offices all over the world, ULG is the trusted partner for thousands of regulated and non-regulated businesses.

