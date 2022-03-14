Zam.io Announces Pre-Sale of TrillioHeirs First NFT Collection

LONDON, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zam.io announced the pre-sale of its first collection of non-fungible TrillioHeirs tokens, which started on Monday, March 14th. In total, 8888 unique tokens will be available to users, which give their owners various benefits.



"We offer four package options that will be available to users. Aliens NFTs will be available for purchase to any user. The number of tokens in this group is 7000 pieces. Holders of $500 worth of ZAM tokens will be able to purchase NFTs from the Brutal NFT group. Tokens from the Enlightened Ones series will be available exclusively to buyers who hold at least $3,000 worth of ZAM tokens, and another 18 NFTs will be auctioned on the Open Sea marketplace," commented COO and Zam.io founder George Gus.

TrillioHeirs owners can participate in the DAO governance, get additional allocations from 1.5x to 2x on ZAMpad, the ability to participate in private pools and seed pools, earn income from reward pools, use NFT in the sandbox metaverse, and earn money in Play2EarnGames. Pre-sale participants will be able to purchase NFTs at a price of 0.15 ETH per item.

"Each NFT hero is rendered with special features and will be used in the future to develop the Zam.io ecosystem. The team used the personalities of famous people who have made a significant contribution to the history of mankind," said George Gus..

Users can buy NFT at https://trillioheirs.zam.io Public-Sale will last a few days, don't forget. Users can also view upcoming token sales on ZamPad here .

Media Contact

Brand: Zam.io

E-Mail: k.k.pr@zam.io

Website: https://zam.io

SOURCE: Zam.io