Whisky Market Report 2022-2030: Consumption, Prices, Trends and Forecast – IndexBox

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Whisky - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



Whisky Market Size

The global whisky market shrank to $X in 2021, with a decrease of -X% against the previous year. The market value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2012 when the market value increased by X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, the global market attained the maximum level at $X in 2013; however, from 2014 to 2021, consumption remained at a lower figure.

Whisky Production

In value terms, whisky production dropped modestly to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. Overall, the total production indicated perceptible growth from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, production increased by +X% against 2018 indices. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2012 when the production volume increased by X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, global production reached the maximum level at $X in 2015; however, from 2016 to 2021, production stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Production By Country

The country with the largest volume of whisky production was the U.S. (X litres), comprising approx. X% of total volume. Moreover, whisky production in the U.S. exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest producer, the UK (X litres), twofold. India (X litres) ranked third in terms of total production with a X% share.

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual growth rate of volume in the U.S. totaled +X%. The remaining producing countries recorded the following average annual rates of production growth: the UK (-X% per year) and India (+X% per year).

Whisky Exports

Exports

In 2021, approx. X litres of whisky were exported worldwide; waning by -X% against 2019 figures. Overall, exports, however, saw a relatively flat trend pattern. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2011 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Global exports peaked at X litres in 2019, and then declined dramatically in the following year.

In value terms, whisky exports fell to $X in 2021. The total export value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2011 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global exports attained the maximum at $X in 2019, and then dropped in the following year.

Exports by Country

In 2021, the UK (X litres) was the key exporter of whisky, committing X% of total exports. The U.S. (X litres) ranks second in terms of the total exports with a X% share, followed by Canada (X%). India (X litres), Ireland (X litres) and Singapore (X litres) held a little share of total exports.

The UK experienced a relatively flat trend pattern with regard to volume of exports of whisky. At the same time, India (+X%), the U.S. (+X%), Canada (+X%) and Ireland (+X%) displayed positive paces of growth. Moreover, India emerged as the fastest-growing exporter exported in the world, with a CAGR of +X% from 2007-2021. Singapore experienced a relatively flat trend pattern. While the share of the U.S. (+X p.p.), India (+X p.p.) and Canada (+X p.p.) increased significantly in terms of the global exports from 2007-2021, the share of the UK (-X p.p.) displayed negative dynamics. The shares of the other countries remained relatively stable throughout the analyzed period.

In value terms, the UK ($X) remains the largest whisky supplier worldwide, comprising X% of global exports. The second position in the ranking was taken by the U.S. ($X), with a X% share of global exports. It was followed by Ireland, with a X% share.

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual rate of growth in terms of value in the UK was relatively modest. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: the U.S. (+X% per year) and Ireland (+X% per year).

Export Prices by Country

The average whisky export price stood at $X per litre in 2021, increasing by X% against the previous year. Over the last thirteen-year period, it increased at an average annual rate of +X%. As a result, export price reached the peak level and is likely to continue growth in the immediate term.

There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Singapore ($X per litre), while India ($X per litre) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Ireland, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Whisky Imports

Imports

In 2021, after four years of growth, there was significant decline in purchases abroad of whisky, when their volume decreased by -X% to X litres. Overall, imports continue to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2012 when imports increased by X% y-o-y. Global imports peaked at X litres in 2019, and then shrank remarkably in the following year.

In value terms, whisky imports fell remarkably to $X in 2021. The total import value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2011 when imports increased by X% against the previous year. Global imports peaked at $X in 2019, and then reduced remarkably in the following year.

Imports by Country

In 2021, the U.S. (X litres), distantly followed by Russia (X litres) and France (X litres) represented the major importers of whisky, together committing X% of total imports. The following importers - Japan (X litres), Australia (X litres), the UK (X litres), the United Arab Emirates (X litres), Brazil (X litres), Panama (X litres), Mexico (X litres), Singapore (X litres), Germany (X litres) and Spain (X litres) - together comprised X% of total imports.

From 2007 to 2021, average annual rates of growth with regard to whisky imports into the U.S. stood at +X%. At the same time, Panama (+X%), Japan (+X%), Russia (+X%), Mexico (+X%), Brazil (+X%), the United Arab Emirates (+X%) and the UK (+X%) displayed positive paces of growth. Moreover, Panama emerged as the fastest-growing importer imported in the world, with a CAGR of +X% from 2007-2021. Singapore experienced a relatively flat trend pattern. By contrast, Australia (-X%), Germany (-X%), France (-X%) and Spain (-X%) illustrated a downward trend over the same period. From 2007 to 2021, the share of Russia, the U.S., Japan and Panama increased by +X%, +X%, +X% and +X% percentage points, while Germany (-X p.p.), Spain (-X p.p.) and France (-X p.p.) saw their share reduced. The shares of the other countries remained relatively stable throughout the analyzed period.

In value terms, the U.S. ($X) constitutes the largest market for imported whisky worldwide, comprising X% of global imports. France ($X), with a X% share of global imports, became the second country in the ranking. It was followed by Singapore, with a X% share.

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual growth rate of value in the U.S. amounted to +X%. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: France (-X% per year) and Singapore (+X% per year).

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average whisky import price amounted to $X per litre, surging by X% against the previous year. Over the period from 2007 to 2021, it increased at an average annual rate of +X%. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2011 an increase of X% y-o-y. Global import price peaked in 2021 and is expected to retain growth in the immediate term.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest price was Germany ($X per litre), while Brazil ($X per litre) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Germany, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Product Coverage

Whiskies.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Diageo, Chivas Brothers, William Grant & Sons, BacardiLa Martiniquaise, The Edrington Group, Belvedere, Beam Suntory, Whyte & Mackay, Inver House (Thai Beverage), LVMH, Loch Lomond, Distell, Campari, Macleod Distillers, James Eadie, Brown-Forman Corporation, Heaven Hill Brands, Sazerac Company, Kirin Holdings Company, Luxco, Castle Brands, Tuthilltown Spirits

