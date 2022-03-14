NTRA Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Natera, Inc.

MONSEY, N.Y., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating whether Natera, Inc. (ticker: NTRA) (“Natera”) has violated federal securities laws.



Why is there an investigation?

On January 1, 2022, the New York Times published the results of an investigation finding that a popular type of non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) designed to detect chromosomal abnormalities in fetuses during pregnancy had an 85% rate of false positives (that is, 85% of the time a test result finding an abnormality was wrong). The New York Times further found that manufacturers of such tests were nonetheless promoting them as “reliable” and “highly accurate”.

The New York Times identified Natera as a leading manufacturer of such tests.

On March 9, 2022, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging that Natera’s revenue growth has been fueled by deceptive sales and billing practices aimed at doctors, insurance companies and expectant mothers. The report claims it is based on more than two dozen interviews with former Natera employees, patients and industry experts, a review of hundreds of online complaints, FOIA requests to state Medicaid offices and state Attorneys General, and Natera financial filings.

In reaction to the Hindenburg Report, the price of NTRA has dropped from $54.75 at the close on March 8, 2022, to $38.98 at the close on March 11, 2022.

