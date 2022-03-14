VOLT Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Sale of Volt Information Sciences to Vega Consulting

MONSEY, N.Y., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating whether the directors of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (ticker: VOLT) (“Volt”) acted in the best interests of Volt shareholders in approving the sale of Volt to Vega Consulting, Inc. (“Vega”), an affiliate of ACS Solutions (“ACS”), for $6.00 per share in cash in a tender offer.



Why is there an investigation?

On March 14, 2022, Volt announced an agreement for Vega to purchase all of the outstanding shares of Volt for $6.00 per share in cash in a tender offer. The agreement has been approved by the Volt board.

Our investigation concerns whether Volt’s board acted in the best interests of Volt shareholders in approving the sale to Vega, including whether the acquisition price adequately compensates Volt shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.

In particular, according to a discounted cash flow analysis by the Simply Wall Street research firm, Volt’s fair value may be as high as $22.69 per share.

