Antigua the Take Over Hosted by The Ultimate Soul Escape (USE) Live Performance by Big Daddy Kane Performance by Greg Nice Celebrity Master of Ceremonies Majah Hype

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This once in a lifetime luxury excursion with unlimited tropical drinks and gourmet food is not to be missed. Find your place in the sun, soak up the vibes and enjoy the experience. Live musical performances, comedy concerts, music jamborees, and beach parties will be held throughout Antiqua during the six-day destination celebration.

Get lost in the overflow of Antigua - the island is a choice culinary destination, a land of beautiful beaches and other amazing scenery, sun swept coastal views, majestic tranquility, trailblazing scenic tours, aquatic adventures, and shopping escapades, as well as culinary superstars that will change one's mind. With a true multicultural mix of contemporary luxury and artistic charm, Antiqua's wanderlust appeal draws globe-trotting travelers to white-sand beaches while beckoning their souls to soar beyond imagination. The beaches in Antigua are among the best in the world. This is the best way to leave all your worries behind, since everything from drinks to food to entertainment is included in this vacation. Antigua's most popular carnival celebrations will take place during this time. There will be colorful costumes, parades, steel bands, and lively dancing. USE will also be holding their own carnival tribute. Its unparalleled allure is unmatched and offers endless attractions like a picture-perfect postcard. The event is expected to bring revelers to Antigua and contribute an estimated $10 million to the local economy. The city of Antiqua has over one million visitors each year and is just a 3-1/2-hour flight from Miami and a 4-1/2-hour flight from New York. With crystal-clear turquoise waters, white sandy beaches, fine dining, world-class shopping, welcoming residents, and year-round warm weather, Antiqua is truly a paradise.

"It is always an honor to work with Ultimate Soul Escape. The professionalism of their staff and the 5-star quality of services, visually energizes their guests. It is such a worthwhile travel experience!" - Big Daddy Kane

"Looking forward to hosting the Ultimate Soul Escape Antigua!" - Majah Hype

"The ultimate soul escape is the ultimate escape for Grown folks to congregate. You can wine and dine maybe even meet a new playmate. The hospitality is straighter than straight so get your tickets now because you don't wanna miss this date July 21st-25th Greg Nice Approved!" - Greg Nice

"The Ultimate Soul Escape is the #1 destination event where you can experience comedy, dancing, relaxation, butler service, beach parties, pool parties, excursions, networking & more! When I host the event, I never feel like I'm working. Make it a bucket list item for sure!" - Ray DeJon

"I'm Really Looking Forward to Finally Work with Ultimate Soul Escape On This Upcoming Destination Trip to Antigua. We've Been Trying To Make This Happen For A Few Years Now & I'm Super Excited To Work with Some Other Great DJ's & Hosts from Around The Country!!!" - DJ Mister Cee

"As the pioneer & visionary for this brand I take pride in guaranteeing that my guests have the Ultimate Experience. We have traveled to many of the islands WITHIN North America as well as Central America and we look forward to embarking on a few more continents destinations in the future." - Leslie Jacobs, CEO of The Jacobs Agency

The 2022 Ultimate Soul Escape, #USE22 #AntiguaTakeOver, will roll out more highly anticipated announcements in the weeks to come.

For information about ticket sales, accommodations and the latest updates sign up for The Antigua Take Over, by visiting https://www.thejacobsagencynyc.com.

Join the Ultimate Soul Escape, community: by following on Instagram @ultimatesoulescape @the.jacobs.agency and become a fan of the 2022 Ultimate Soul Escape on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/ULTIMATESOULESCAPE

Event hashtags: #ultimatesoulescape #antigua #antiguacarnival #blacktravel #grouptravel #allinclusive #luxury #vacation #experienceantigua #tja #thejacobsagency #bigdaddykane #majahhype #gregnice #nyc #antiguathetakeover

ABOUT

The Ultimate Soul Escape

It is a travel association that brings together professionals, event planners, promoters, entrepreneurs, and friends. Up to 400 people from around the country travel to exotic destinations such as St. Lucia, Costa Rica, Aruba, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, and St. Maarten, to expand their networks, socialize, and have fun.

https://www.instagram.com/UltimateSoulEscape

The Jacobs Agency

The Jacobs Agency is a full-service boutique enterprise that provides a range of services to raise the visibility of small to medium-sized businesses. Whether you're looking to develop or promote your brand, identify your target market, or make meaningful business connections, The Jacobs Agency has the experience and network to help you expand your reach and increase your revenue.

The Jacobs Agency https://www.facebook.com/thejacobsagency

Big Daddy Kane

The American rapper Big Daddy Kane was a member of the Juice Crew when he began his career in 1986. Kane is considered to be one of the most influential and skilled MCs in hip hop. "Ain't No Half-Steppin'" was ranked 25th on Rolling Stone's list of the 50 Greatest Hip Hop Songs of All Time, calling him "a master wordsmith of rap's golden age and a huge influence on a generation of MCs."

https://www.instagram.com/officialbigdaddykane

Majah Hype

Known throughout the Caribbean diaspora and beyond, Majah Hype regularly headlines comedy clubs across the U.S., UK, and Caribbean, as well as producing an annual sold-out show at the iconic Kings Theater. Majah Hype has been featured on BET, Hot 97, and Power 105, he uses his seamless accents, comedic timing, and real-life material to connect people from all walks of life and to promote Caribbean unity. He has rightfully earned the title, King of Caribbean Comedy!

https://www.instagram.com/majahhype

Greg Nice

Greg Nice is an American rapper and beatboxer from the Bronx. He is one half of the duo Nice & Smooth alongside Smooth B. Rapper who was Human Beatbox for T La Rock before forming the group Nice & Smooth. https://twitter.com/darealgregnice

P R Contact: michelle.mitchell@michellemitchellpr.com ‪(516) 387-2227

Related Images











Image 1: The Ultimate Soul Escape





Greg Nice, Majah Hype, Big Daddy Kane









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment