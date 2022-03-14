Global Silica Market is estimated to be 12.2 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecasted period- By PMI

Covina, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Silica Market accounted for US$ 5.8 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 12.2 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.7%

The report "Global Silica Market, By Application (Rubber, Construction, Agrochemicals, Oral Care, Food & Feed, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In December 2019, a joint venture between Evonik and Wynca - Evonik Wynca (Zhenjiang) Silicon Material Co., Ltd. started the construction on a new fumed silica plant in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu Province, China. The plant is scheduled to be operational by 2021 with an annual production capacity of 9 Kilo Tons.

In October 2018, Evonik Industries invested about USD 120 million and started a precipitated silica plant for the tire industry in South Carolina, U.S.

Analyst View:

Increasing Demand from the Rubber Industry

Silica is majorly used in the tire production owing to its extremely high purity and low moisture absorption. It brings superior electrical properties to rubber products. Silica has excellent reinforcing effects especially enhancing the tear resistance. Additionally, silica is commonly used in Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) and High Temperature Vulcanized (HTV) rubber that requires high mechanical strength and good electrical insulation. In industrial rubber goods, silica is used for reducing hysteresis loss in conveyor belts or as active filler in colored rubber particles or in products with good contact.

Increasing Demand from the Rubber Industry

Silica is majorly used in the tire production owing to its extremely high purity and low moisture absorption. It brings superior electrical properties to rubber products. Silica has excellent reinforcing effects especially enhancing the tear resistance. Additionally, silica is commonly used in Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) and High Temperature Vulcanized (HTV) rubber that requires high mechanical strength and good electrical insulation. In industrial rubber goods, silica is used for reducing hysteresis loss in conveyor belts or as active filler in colored rubber particles or in products with good contact.

Request for Free Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4445









Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Silica Market”, By Application (Rubber, Construction, Agrochemicals, Oral Care, Food & Feed, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global Silica market accounted for US$ 5.8 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 12.2 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.7%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of application, and region.

By application, the rubber segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 33.1% in 2018. Precipated Silica is extensively used in the rubber industry, particularly as a reinforcement filler in the manufacturing of tires. The specialized rubber compound, which is used in tires, is composed of various materials including natural as well as synthetic rubber.

By region, APAC is expected to dominate the market. India is a growing economy and holds great potential for future market opportunities. Despite demonetization and GST reforms affecting the national production volume, the impact of such reforms is slowly waning. Moreover, the country’s government has been taking initiatives to attract FDIs in the manufacturing sector, to make India a manufacturing hub.

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Silica-Market-4445

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global silica market includes Evonik Industries, PPG Industries, Wacker Chemie AG, AkzoNobel N.V., Tosoh Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Solvay SA, Nouryon, Imerys S.A, Kemira Oyj.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Request Cutomization: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/4445

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Study Deliverables

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology Executive Summary

Opportunity Map Analysis

Market at Glance

Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region

Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis

Investment Analysis Competitive Analysis

Global Silica Market, By Application, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)

Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Rubber Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Construction Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Agrochemicals Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Oral Care Overview Market Sizeand Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Food & Feed Overview Market Sizeand Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Others Overview Market Sizeand Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029



To view more: Click here

Browse for Related Report: