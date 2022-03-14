Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Recognized as a Forbes Best Bank in America for 2022

DUBUQUE, Iowa, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) has been named a “Forbes Best Bank 2022.” In its annual review of the largest publicly traded banks and thrifts, Forbes ranked Heartland Financial USA 28th among a nationwide group of 100 leading banking organizations with assets ranging from $9 billion to over $2 trillion. It’s the sixth consecutive year Heartland has received this recognition from Forbes.



“We are pleased to be ranked among the best banks in America. In 2021, we demonstrated our commitment to serving our customers and communities and produced strong results for our shareholders,” said Bruce K. Lee, President and CEO, Heartland Financial, USA. “The Forbes ranking reflects our success and outlook for continued growth and strong performance in 2022.”

To compile the rankings, Forbes used data collected by SNL Financial through the third quarter of 2021 on the country’s largest publicly traded banks and thrifts. The data covered 10 metrics of financial health: return on average equity; net interest margin; nonperforming loans (NPLs) as a percentage of loans; nonperforming assets as percentage of assets; reserves as a percentage of NPLs; two capital ratios (Tier 1 and risk-based); and leverage ratio. Forbes generated its ranking based on an average of the individual ranks of each metric.

About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., operating under the brand name HTLF, is a financial services company with assets of $19.27 billion. HTLF has banks serving communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin. HTLF is committed to its core commercial business, supported by a strong retail operation, and provides a diversified line of financial services including treasury management, residential mortgage, wealth management, investment and insurance. Additional information is available at www.htlf.com.

