EMERGE NAMED ONE OF AMERICA'S BEST STARTUP EMPLOYERS BY FORBES MAGAZINE

Scottsdale, Arizona, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerge, the leading platform for freight procurement, has been named one of America's Best Startup Employers by Forbes magazine. This is the second consecutive year that Forbes has recognized Emerge as a top employer.

"We are delighted and honored to once again be recognized as a top employer by Forbes," said Andrew Leto, Founder and CEO. "Since beginning operations in 2017, we have focused on providing a supportive and collaborative company culture for our employees."

“A positive and welcoming work environment is not created by one act but by behaviors and actions that occur every day,” said Leto. He noted, "Across our executive team and throughout the organization, we strive to make decisions that benefit our greatest resource – our employees."

In addition to recognition from Forbes, Emerge ranked on INC Magazine's INC 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list, FreightWaves FreightTech 25, and was named a Best Employer by the Phoenix Business Journal and AZCentral.

Forbes Does Extensive Research to Identify Top Startup Employers

America's Best Startup Employers were selected based on an innovative methodology evaluating employer excellence in three ways:

Employee Satisfaction: extensive research was conducted on 'Average Length of Employment and Online Employer Reviews'

Employer Reputation: company-specific information was algorithmically extracted from social media channels, such as news sites, micro-blogs, and social networks

Company Growth: comprehensive evaluations of 'Website Traffic,' 'Headcount Growth Rates' and 'Industry- referenced Job Openings'

New Leadership and Continued Platform Growth in 2022

The Emerge Freight Procurement Platform continues to experience rapid growth, with interest from the country's most-preeminent shippers and carriers. New leaders join the organization from the supply chain's most recognized brands, and Emerge plans to significantly scale its internal team in 2022. "We are attracting top freight leaders and talent," said Leto. "From operations to the executive suite, we are bringing in freight's heaviest hitters to create something truly revolutionary for our industry."

Rethinking Procurement: The Emerge Freight Procurement Platform

Transforming the $800 billion freight industry, Emerge empowers meaningful logistics relationships through its award-winning Freight Procurement Platform. The Emerge platform helps streamline the disjointed and cloudy procurement landscape, bringing shippers and carriers together in one space to create and build mutually beneficial relationships.

With freight procurement and optimization becoming a common boardroom conversation, companies are increasingly looking for creative ways to find new efficiency in their supply chain. The premier choice for carriers and shippers within the procurement ecosystem, the Emerge platform inherently creates a powerful "network effect" — opening new opportunities for all participants as the network grows and becomes more robust. With every carrier and shipper added, the Emerge marketplace becomes even more powerful — creating better, stronger opportunities and win-win scenarios for all.

Built for freight professionals, Emerge is the only platform designed and led by freight experts with decades of direct, hands-on procurement experience. The Emerge executive team and board members include some of transportation's most prominent names, having previous experience leading companies like UPS Freight, GlobalTranz, Coyote Logistics, J.B. Hunt, and FreightWaves. This expertise allows Emerge to offer solutions that enhance contract and spot procurement, enabling shippers and carriers to make more empowered, strategic decisions.

Shipper and Carrier Collaboration, Evolved

Founded by industry veteran Andrew Leto, Emerge has seen tremendous success since opening its doors in 2017. In addition to securing over $150 million in investor funding, the Emerge platform has enabled shippers to procure over $6 billion in freight by leveraging the Dynamic RFP and Spot platform. In September of 2021, Emerge announced its latest Series B funding round of $130 million, led by investment partners 9Yards Capital, Tiger Global Management, and The Spruce House Partnership, with additional participation from existing backers New Road Capital Partners and Greycroft.

"This funding will allow us to scale our business efficiently — from creating new opportunities for our current employees to filling needs from the outside where necessary," Jack Holmes, Emerge Executive Chairman and former President & CEO of UPS Freight, said. "We have been fortunate to have great partners. Financial partners, shipper partners, and carrier partners. Andrew [Leto's] vision has continued to evolve, and we're confident that our platform will be regarded by our partners as the most influential in transportation."

About Emerge

Transforming the $800 billion freight industry, Emerge empowers meaningful logistics relationships through its award-winning Freight Procurement Platform. Built by freight professionals for freight professionals, Emerge offers solutions that enhance the procurement process, enabling shippers and carriers to make more empowered, strategic decisions. Founded in 2017 and located in Scottsdale, Arizona, Emerge is one of the fastest-growing technology startups in the U.S. Visit www.emergemarket.com to learn more or view current open positions.

