Pharmacare Hawaii Selects Inovalon to Ensure Best Clinical Outcomes for Specialty and Infusion Pharmacy Patients

ScriptMed® Cloud Provides Access to Data and Tools to Ease Referral Management and Guide Patient Insight and Intervention to Ensure Safety, Adherence, and Improved Outcomes

BOWIE, Md., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon, a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, announced a multiyear engagement with Pharmacare Hawaii, a diversified pharmacy company serving thousands through community pharmacies, a home infusion pharmacy, a specialty pharmacy, nutrition support, and a long-term care pharmacy.

Pharmacare Hawaii will use ScriptMed Cloud, an eight-module, end-to-end solution powered by the Inovalon ONE® Platform, to manage patient care across its rapidly growing specialty and infusion pharmacy network, where demand for an expanding pipeline of biologic therapies is growing. In the U.S., specialty pharmacy accounts for more than 50% of the national prescription drug spend while the home infusion therapy market globally is projected to grow from $28 billion in 2021 to $48 billion by 2028. The global home infusion therapy market is highly unique in its requirements for the complex processes of patient qualification, management, administration, and clinical care.

“We’re a diversified pharmacy with ambitions to expand our services to better help patients across Hawaii,” said Byron Yoshino, CEO of Pharmacare Hawaii. “Inovalon’s platform is built for the complexities of specialty and infusion pharmacies, and their technology and expertise will enable us to fulfill our longstanding commitment to delivering care the right way.”

ScriptMed Cloud gives Pharmacare Hawaii clinicians the industry’s first, and only, end-to-end, single platform for specialty and infusion pharmacy. ScriptMed Cloud provides the single system of patient identifiable data and tools across eight modules to rapidly qualify new patients and better manage interventions for existing patients to ensure their safety and therapy adherence. The platform is built specifically for the complexities of specialty and infusion pharmacy, with modules such as Clinical Care Management that help clinicians develop and oversee customized care plans for each patient.

“Pharmacare Hawaii is an important resource to the citizens of Hawaii, and we look forward to contributing to its important healthcare mission,” said Matt Brow, president and general manager of Inovalon’s pharmacy business. “ScriptMed Cloud has a highly configurable workflow and data connectivity that enables exceptional care coordination and operational efficiencies and ensuring constant alignment between relevant providers, payers, pharmacy clinicians and patients.”

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. Through the Inovalon ONE Platform, Inovalon brings to the marketplace a national-scale capability to interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem, aggregate and analyze data in real time, and empower the application of resulting insights to drive meaningful impact at the point of care. Leveraging its Platform, unparalleled proprietary datasets, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, Inovalon enables better care, efficiency, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. From health plans and provider organizations, to pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies, Inovalon’s unique achievement of value is delivered through the effective progression of “Turning Data into Insight, and Insight into Action®.” Supporting thousands of customers, including all 25 of the top 25 U.S. health plans, all 25 of the top 25 global pharma companies, 24 of the top 25 U.S. healthcare provider systems, and many of the leading pharmacy organizations, device manufacturers, and other healthcare industry constituents, Inovalon’s technology platforms and analytics are informed by data pertaining to more than one million physicians, 594,000 clinical facilities, 348 million Americans, and 68 billion medical events. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

