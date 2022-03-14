Global Scaffolding Market worth US$ 86.31 Billion 2030 with a CAGR of 5.5 % - By PMI

Covina, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global scaffolding market is projected to grow from US$ 50.65 billion in 2020 to US$ 86.31 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.5%. Scaffolding can also be referred to as staging or scaffolding. It's a makeshift construction that houses a crew member and labourers. Wooden planks and metal poles, such as aluminium and steel, can be used to construct it. It is utilised for advanced access to locations on building sites. Structures, grid systems, transportable stages, seating, and barriers are all supported by it. It is utilised in cleaning, construction, repair, and renovation projects.Global scaffolding market is driven by increasing demand from the construction industry with growing commercial buildings attributed with improvement in residential infrastructure.

The report " Global Scaffolding Market, By Type (Supported Scaffolding, Suspended Scaffolding and Rolling Scaffolding), By Material (Steel, Aluminium, Wood and Others), By Applications (Construction Industry, Electrical Maintenance, Temporary Stage, and Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029’’

Key Highlights:

Altrad Group bought CIDES Congo, a rope access and inspection services company established in Africa, in October 2021. The acquisition was made to expand the scaffolding system product line.

Venko Group BV, situated in the Netherlands, was acquired by BrandSafway in January 2018. Venko is an offshore scaffolding coating service supplier for the oil and gas, construction, and other industries.

PERI Group announced intentions to expand its manufacturing factory in Gunzburg, Germany, in January 2018. The company has committed almost three-digit million Euros in the capacity increase, which it hopes to be completed by the end of 2019.

Analyst View:

Individual disposable income has increased, as has their awareness of attractive outdoor designs, which has shifted the inclination toward home remodelling among residential end users, particularly in urban areas, driving demand for scaffolding products and propelling the global scaffolding market forward. The global scaffolding market is growing due to increased investment in the housing industry and rising construction spending in nations such as the United States, Japan, India, and others. Furthermore, rising urbanisation and population growth are predicted to boost demand for scaffolding systems for renovations, new building construction, and a variety of other applications, propelling the global scaffolding market forward.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Scaffolding Market, By Type (Supported Scaffolding, Suspended Scaffolding and Rolling Scaffolding), By Material (Steel, Aluminium, Wood and Others), By Applications (Construction Industry, Electrical Maintenance, Temporary Stage, and Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029”

Key Market Insights from the report:

Global scaffolding market is projected to grow from US$ 50.65 billion in 2020 to US$ 86.31 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.5%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, material, application, and region.

By type, the global scaffolding market is segmented into supported scaffolding, suspended scaffolding and rolling scaffolding.

By material, the global scaffolding market is segmented into steel, aluminum, wood and others.

By application, the global scaffolding market is segmented into construction industry, electrical maintenance, temporary stage, and others.

By region, Asia Pacific region accounted significant share in global scaffolding market owing to growing foreign direct investment in construction and supportive government regulations and policies in this region.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Scaffolding Market:

The prominent player operating in the global scaffolding market includes Wilhelm Layher Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Safway Group Holding LLC, PERI GmbH, Altrad Group, ULMA Construction, MJ-Gerüst GmbH, Waco Kwikform Limited, Stepup Scaffold, LLC, ADTO Industrial Group Co., Ltd., and KHK Scaffolding & Formwork LLC.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

