Medical Holographic Imaging Market Size Worth USD 3898 Million By 2028 at of CAGR 28.5%: Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Medical Holographic Imaging Market finds that mounting clinical applications of holographic imaging is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by rising adoption of holographic imaging in biomedical research and medical education, the total Global Medical Holographic Imaging Market is estimated to reach USD 3,898.1 Million by 2028.



The Global Market stood at a revenue of USD 1,050.9 Million in the year 2021, and is expected to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.5%.

Furthermore, the increasing technological advancements are also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Medical Holographic Imaging Market

Market Dynamics :

Driver: Increasing Investments in Digital Holography and Mounting Clinical Applications of Holographic Imaging

Since past few decades, technology is increasing explosively. With increasing population across the globe, the chronic diseases prevalence across the globe is also increasing. There are several chronic diseases which have lack of precise treatment. Thus, increasing the demand for new advanced technology. Application of IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare sector have revolutionized the healthcare sector. However, yet there is need for more technological advancements. Owing to this fact, several governments as well as major players are investing their money heavily to improve the technology. Use of this technology allows to view a 3D structure of any organ of the body or an object. Thus, application of digital holography is increasing across the clinical sectors as well as research and development sectors. Thus, these factors witness the market growth and drive the medical holography over the forecast period.

Driver: Increasing Rising Adoption of Holographic Imaging in Biomedical Research and Medical Education to Stimulate Market Growth

Holography have witnessed to be one of the promising tools in the medical industry. These techniques have protracted their applications in medical education as well as life sciences and medical research. These techniques are extensively used in education industry and hospital teaching. Owing to 3D visualization through holography products, the special interest is developed among the learners which helps retain more information compared to other learning techniques. Thus, increasing preference of holographic imaging over other learning techniques. Also, the focus on structural biology in medical schools is increasing which is compelling the major players to enhance the software technology for uses medical teaching and training applications. Thus, these are some of the factors driving the Medical Holographic Imaging Market over the forecast period. However, lack of awareness among the population is anticipated to act as restraining factor for the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Medical Holographic Imaging Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics





Regional Analysis :

North America Dominates the Global Medical Holographic Imaging Market

North America has dominated the Global Medical Holographic Imaging Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. The market growth in the region is attributed to factors such as, increasing investment in Research and Development (R&D) activities, and increasing adoption of these technologies.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness fastest growth in the Medical Holographic Imaging Market during the forecast period. The market growth in the region is attributed to factors such as, increasing healthcare expenditure as well as rising chronic diseases prevalence.

List of Prominent Players in the Medical Holographic Imaging Market:

Echo Pixel, Inc. (US)

Real View Imaging Ltd. (Israel)

Mach7 Technologies Pte. Ltd. (Australia)

Ovizio Imaging Systems (Belgium)

Holoxica Ltd. (UK)

zSpace, Inc. (US)

Lyncée Tec (Switzerland)

Eon Reality (US)

Zebra Imaging (US)

Nanolive SA (Switzerland)

Holografika Kft. (Hungary)



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 178 Pages

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Medical Holographic Imaging Market?

How will the Medical Holographic Imaging Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Medical Holographic Imaging Market?

What is the Medical Holographic Imaging market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Medical Holographic Imaging Market throughout the forecast period?

Recent Developments:

April 2019: RealView Imaging launched its HOLOSCOPE-i, the world's first medical holographic system that provides realistic, spatially accurate 3D in-air holograms.

This market titled “Medical Holographic Imaging Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1,050.9 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 3,898.1 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 28.5% From 2022 – 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Product

• Holographic Displays

• Holography Microscopes

• Holographic Prints

• Holography Software

• Holoscopes



Application

• Medical Imaging

• Medical Education

• Biomedical Research



End Users • Academic Medical Centers

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Research Laboratories

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

