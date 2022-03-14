Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 10 2022

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 4/3/2022
|160,561
|562.39
|90,297,107
|Monday, 7 March 2022
|5,197
|516.10
|2,682,182
|Tuesday, 8 March 2022
|6,925
|507.72
|3,515,944
|Wednesday, 9 March 2022
|196
|497.00
|97,412
|Thursday, 10 March 2022
|827
|507.17
|419,433
|Friday, 11 March 2022
|270
|520.00
|140,400
|In the period 7/3/2022 - 11/3/2022
|13,415
|511.02
|6,855,371
|Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 11/3/2022
|173,976
|558.42
|97,152,477
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,694,700 treasury shares corresponding to 6.65% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
