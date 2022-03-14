CAVR (LiveToBeHappy, Inc.) Secures $10.3 Million Deal with National Builder and Revises its Revenue Projection from $25 Million to $30 Million for 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAVU Resources, Inc. (OTC: CAVR), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Sinacori Builders continues to successfully execute its business strategy for 2022, securing a $10.3 Million Land Deal. Based on the business strategies designed for each of our outstanding subsidiaries the company is confident that its aggressive growth will continue throughout 2022. The company revises its revenue projection from $25 Million to $30 Million for 2022. This is a conservative estimate, and the company will amend this number regularly as it continues its growth and closes on targeted acquisitions.



Russ Sinacori, President of LiveToBeHappy, Inc., commented, “I’m proud to announce today’s update. This is a huge deal for us and could be our company's biggest deal ever. Looking at our pipeline, this is just the beginning. In the very near future, I look forward to meeting some of our shareholders as we are planning to announce an open house at our newly finished, LiveToBeHappy Investor Relations office in Charlotte, NC.”

Kevin Vincent Cox, Chief Executive Officer of LiveToBeHappy, Inc., commented “Simply put, it’s another milestone reached through the continuing efforts made by our dedicated management team. We are focused and committed to uplist to the OTCQB in the immediate future and have developed a communication protocol which aligns our growth and effort with our shareholder’s vision. We will do many updates in the coming weeks and months.”

Bob Silver, Executive Chairman of LiveToBeHappy Inc, commented, “I want to personally thank all our shareholders for their support. My intention from day one, as well as our entire management team’s intention, is to drive real value, real income, real growth, and profitability while maximizing shareholder value. Our recent acquisitions created immediate new revenue streams with great growth potential. We acquired AVRover which positions GTA to capitalize on well-funded education initiatives by providing a solution to broadcast the classroom to children at home real time. We added Canary Travel, growing the LTBH army 50+ with close to 10M in annual travel bookings. And at a time when our country faces an unprecedented mental health crisis, we added, RenuYou, an exciting company which is making great progress. Our team looks forward to providing updates on each of these acquisitions to include new contracts and country-wide franchising plans. Our acquisitions build lives, not just places to live.”

About LiveToBeHappy, Inc.

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. is a platform company that acquires undervalued assets and professionally manages them. LiveToBeHappy Inc.’s wholly owned subsidiary, Sinacori Builders, is a residential land development and custom single- and multi-family home builder in Charlotte, N.C. LiveToBeHappy, Inc. has two remaining pending acquisitions under Letters of Intent which are expected to transform the Company into a vertically integrated real estate development company with a broader footprint and more diversified revenue stream. The Company’s mission is to build lives, not just places to live. For more information, please visit our website at www.livetobehappy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,”, “anticipate” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Investor Contact Information:

