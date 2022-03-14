Regarding the intention of AB “Ignitis grupė” subsidiary UAB “Ignitis” to take a loan up to EUR 150 million

English Lithuanian

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that on 14th March 2022 the Management Board of its subsidiary UAB “Ignitis” (hereinafter – the Company) approved the intention to conclude a short-term loan agreement of up to EUR 150 million (hereinafter – the Agreement) with AB Swedbank.

Having acquired three unscheduled liquefied natural gas cargoes in 2022 so far, the Company will use the loan to fund the purchase of additional liquefied natural gas cargoes in order to ensure uninterrupted gas supply for the customers of the Company. The loan also could be used to fund other working capital needs.

The Agreement does not include additional measures ensuring the fulfilment of obligations. Other loan terms and conditions are confidential.

The Agreement will be signed in the near future, the Group will not inform about its signing in a separate material event notice.

