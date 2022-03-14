Global Bags Market Is Expected to Grow by 3.9% CAGR Between 2022 And 2032: FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates:, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bags market is expected to grow by 3.9% CAGR between 2022 and 2032. As per Future Market Insights (FMI), plastic bags will account for 70% of sales in the global bags market. However, demand in the paper bags segment is poised to surge at a high pace.



The surging adoption of paper bags is attributable to the demand in various sectors. Besides this, the demand for both paper and plastic bags is expected to rise amidst rising number of shopping malls, complexes, and retail stores.

Bags Market Size (2022) US$ 33.5 Bn Bags Market Projected Size (2032) US$ 49.2 Bn Value CAGR (2022-2032) 3.9 % Top 3 Countries Market Share 37 %

Furthermore, increasing consumer preference for packaged and processed food is boosting the market. Food-grade liners are used to line bags used to pack edible products, keeping the contents fresh for longer.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14380

The increasing demand for bags can be attributable to macroeconomic factors such as rising disposable income and consumer spending power. In addition to this, product developments aimed at improving design and manufacturing processes are aiding market expansion.

Manufacturers are working on introducing bags that are more efficient, reliable, and convenient. Other reasons such as the construction industry's use of bags for cement packing, rising urbanization, and favourable government policies are expected to propel the market even further.

However, government restrictions, prohibiting the use of plastic bags, on the other hand, may limit the growth of industrial plastic bags. Furthermore, plastic bags are non-biodegradable and, if not properly disposed of, may harm the environment. Paper bags, on other hand, face challenges of high manufacturing costs.

Key Takeaways from Global Bags Market

Sales of bags are expected to total US$ 49.2Bn by the end of 2032.

by the end of 2032. The U.S. will continue leading bags sales in North America. The U.S. bags market will total US$ 5.7Bn in 2022.

Plastic bags will continue holding dominance, accounting for 70% of sales within the market.

Retail & consumer will emerge as the leading end user, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. During the forecast period, the India bags market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% .



“After the COVID-19 outbreak, the global bag market is projected to recover and show considerable growth as sales resume in various industries. To capitalize on existing opportunities, bags manufacturers are expected to use non-biodegradable polymers, as their material of choice” says a FMI analyst.

Retail & Consumer Sector is the Key Driver of Global Bags Market

The retail & consumer sector is expected to account for maximum bags sales over the course of the assessment period. The bag market is rising at a breakneck pace, thanks to burgeoning retail businesses and a growing preference among customers for environmentally friendly packaging.

Meanwhile, plastic carry bags are preferred by retailers because of their user-friendly, cost-effective, and easy-to-store features. Biodegradable carry bags are the current trend in the worldwide retail carry bag market.

For critical insights on this market, request to ask an expert here @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14380

Global Bags Market Landscape

The key players in the plastic bags industry are concentrating on providing lighter-weight and more environmentally friendly bags. Some of these key players are Berry Global, Mondi Group, Ampac Holdings, LLC, International Plastics Inc., BioBag International AS, Smurfit Kappa, WestRock Company, Billerudkorsnas, Huhtamaki Oyj., Fischer Bag Company.

Global Bags Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global market for global bags market by Material Type (Plastic Bags, Paper Bags, and Textile Bags), by Product Type (T-Shirt Bags, Gusseted Bags, Lay Flat Bags, Garbage/Refuse/Trash Bags, Woven Bags, and Other Bags), By End Use (Retail & Consumer, Institutional Services, Industrial End-Use, and Household) & Region

Global Bags Market by Category

By Material Type, Bags Market is Segmented as:

Plastic

Paper

Textile



By Product Type, Bags Market is Segmented as:

T-Shirt Bags

Gusseted Bags

Lay Flat Bags

Garbage/Refuse/Trash Bags

Woven Bags

Other Bags

By End User, Bags Market is Segmented as:

Retail & Consumer Grocery Products Food & Beverage Clothing & Apparel Others

Institutional Services Hospitality Healthcare Others

Industrial End Use

Household



By Region, Bags Market is Segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania



For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14380

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations.

With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Packaging Market Insights Landscape

Blow Fill Seal Equipment Market – The global blow-fill-seal equipment market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% by the end of the forecast period (2022-2028).

Tableware Market – The global tableware market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 44.5 Bn in 2022 and is projected to surpass US$ 76.8 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2032.

Tape Dispenser Market – The global tape dispenser market could be termed as a progressive one, reaching US$ 7.3 Bn by the year 2030 at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2022 and 2030.

Confectionery Packaging Market – The confectionery packaging market is estimated at US$ 10.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 13.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2015 to 2021.

Bioplastics For Packaging Market – The bioplastics for packaging market is estimated at USD 10.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 16.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2013 to 2021.

Bag Closures Market – Worldwide bag closure sales are valued at around US$ 205 Mn for 2022. The global bag closures market is poised to expand at 5.7% CAGR and reach US$ 311 Mn by the end of 2030.

Tarpaulin Sheets Market – The global tarpaulin sheets market is bound to witness a seismic growth between 2022 and 2031 at a CAGR of 4.6%, reaching 12.1 Bn by the year 2031.

Packaging Films Market – The global packaging films market is estimated at US$ 143.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 209.7 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2032.

Hang Tags Market – The global hang tags market is expected to account for US$ 2.8 Bn by the year 2031 at a CAGR of 5.1%.

Steel Drum Market - The global steel drum market is projected to witness linear growth between 2022 and 2031 at a CAGR of 4.9%, reaching US$ 18.6 Bn by the year 2031.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centres in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/bags-market