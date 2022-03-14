Bona Fide Masks Corp. Once Again Teams Up With Youth-Led Non-Profit PPE4ALL to Address Critical Needs Around the United States

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bona Fide Masks Corp. (www.bonafidemasks.com), part of the Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) family of companies out of Mount Vernon, New York, has once again teamed up with youth-led non-profit organization PPE4ALL. Since its inception, PPE4ALL has provided PPE in all 50 states, as well as some critical international markets serving homeless shelters, healthcare and hospital workers, food pantries, health clinics and other under-resourced community resources. During this pandemic, PPE4ALL has established itself as the leading charitable distributor of PPE delivering on their mission to keep people protected from COVID-19.

Back in December, Bona Fide Masks® had the honor of donating over 25,000 authentic and high-quality KN95 masks to PPE4ALL to address the critical need of over 65 service organizations that provide care services, food pantries and at-home services. With a donation of this caliber, organizations such as Jewels Helping Hands was able to maintain their daily outreach to the unsheltered homeless, providing food, supplies and basic needs while maintaining a sense of protection for their staff. "We'd like to thank Bona Fide Masks for their continued partnership and support through this longstanding pandemic, where their high-quality masks have saved thousands of lives." - Krishna Koka, CEO & President of PPE4ALL

In January of 2022, PPE4ALL was faced with the highest volume of requests the organization had experienced. This latest omicron variant triggered an unprecedented Covid surge that was hard-hitting particularly in disadvantaged communities where residents were unable to vaccinate due to medical conditions. PPE4ALL and Bona Fide Masks once again combined their efforts to address these challenges with a second donation of adult KN95 masks. One of the recipients in Michigan shares the following sentiment: "With the work we tirelessly do in our community, which is the deadliest and poorest community in Michigan, we are so grateful to you for helping us and the community we service. We can't say thank you enough for your contribution to assist with keeping the Red Zone Community safe." Another community member shares with us, "Your gift has been a blessing to this community."

President of Bona Fide Masks, Bill Taubner, shares: "We are honored to work with such an incredible organization like PPE4ALL. Our organizations share a similar mission of protecting communities at large with high-quality, affordable, and authentic masks. Over the last two months, our organization faced an unparalleled demand for masks as the omicron variant created a massive surge around the country. We were happy to do our part by donating to this essential need. We are proud to be recognized as the most trusted and authentic mask provider in the marketplace, based on our direct relationships with reputable mask providers such as Powecom and Harley. We continue to work hard to deliver authentic masks at a reasonable price, with the goal of keeping everyone safe."

To learn more about Bona Fide Masks, visit www.bonafidemasks.com. To learn more about PPE4ALL, visit www.ppe4all.net.

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing. Co., Inc.:

Family-owned and -operated since 1938, Ball Chain is the only major U.S. manufacturer of metal ball chain and attachments. The company's ball chain is featured in window roller shades, light fixtures, plumbing devices, keychains and jewelry items. Headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York, with global distribution, Ball Chain designs and fabricates innovative products while providing exemplary customer service. After entering the interior design market with ShimmerScreen® decorative metal curtains, the company further diversified its offerings with the launch of LogoTags, a promotional products division. Ball Chain is proud of its commitment to the American workforce and the environment. The company has earned industry recognition for its responsible business practices, including "green business" certification from the Green Business Bureau (GBB) and certification from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

