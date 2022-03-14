Ivy.ai launches new self-building chatbot technology

Boulder, CO, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivy.ai, a sophisticated AI chatbot and live chat platform, launched Genie, a self-building chatbot technology that allows organizations to build pre-trained, conversational chatbots that can understand unique content in just minutes.

Genie by Ivy.ai automatically builds bot knowledge directly from a business’s website, knowledge base, and other documents. Genie comes with preloaded training data, eliminating the need for long questionnaires or templates that require heavy, ongoing maintenance.

“Genie is a response to the market’s evolution in its demand for chatbots. Most companies have accepted that chatbots are the future, but don’t want to wait months for implementation or constantly tweak templates that don’t help them differentiate from the competition,” CEO Mark McNasby said. “Genie provides any business the opportunity to own a sophisticated, high-functioning chatbot with almost no legwork that achieves instant results and stays up-to-date over time.”

Ivy.ai leverages this proprietary technology to get you started, and from there, customers can use Genie to modify and configure their bots.

After that, Genie will continue to scan source websites on a daily basis and automatically update bot knowledge whenever it detects a change. It will then notify the bot owner of any content changes when the bot’s knowledge is updated.

Key Genie Features and Benefits

Easy to install - With a simple browser extension, setup is guided by an intuitive assistant to get businesses up and running with complete, custom bot knowledge without months of training or professional services.

- Genie has the shortest launch time of any AI chatbot. User-Friendly - No tech skills or coding are required in setting up Genie, as users receive guidance from the chatbot itself when adding knowledge, configuring settings, and setting up skills.

About Ivy.ai

Ivy.ai is the leading provider of conversational, artificially intelligent chatbots for higher education, healthcare and government. Ivy.ai’s rich feature set expands user access, reduces staff workload, and increases operational efficiency by providing 24/7, omni-channel information access. Ivy.ai deploys state-of-the-art technology, like natural language processing (NLP), to elevate the end user experience and empower users to achieve more. Clients receive many AI-powered features such as Live Chat, Messaging, Integrations, Analytics, and more. With Ivy.ai, you can be your best. Let your bot do the rest.