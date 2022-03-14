White House Summit: US Government Reflects Kronos Fusion Energy's Existing Approach

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 17, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) hosts a joint summit on Developing a Bold Decadal Vision for Commercial Fusion Energy. This summit is an important opportunity for the US Government to reflect Kronos Fusion Energy's existing approach to accelerating the delivery of this critical technology.

Continual, rapid developments in technology put commercial fusion energy on a glide path to inevitability. As a result, fusion energy gains widespread acceptance, representing the unavoidable source of the upcoming energy revolution that will transform the world. Brigadier General (Ret) Paul E. Owen, Founding Partner and CEO of Kronos Fusion Energy Defense Systems, stated that "Here at Kronos Fusion Energy, we recognize the criticality of this technology and are already grabbing the bull by the horns, building a team that incorporates leadership from across the three pillars of Academia, Government and Industry, in a unified effort to deliver clean, limitless fusion energy to the American people."

Recent global events in Ukraine highlight the importance of our work, ensuring America becomes permanently energy independent, removing reliance on fossil fuels, their environmental impact on the world and the geopolitical consequences of this reliance. By developing the first commercially viable fusion energy power plants, capable of providing clean, unlimited energy to the US grid, we can achieve total energy sovereignty, supplying the power needs of our cities and industrial base for the long-term future.

Simultaneously, we are developing applications of this technology, having a direct and transformative impact on our national defense capabilities. Miniaturized fusion generators provide US Military installations with independent power supply, enabling their full autonomy from the national grid, and augmenting the security of critical infrastructure. Mobile fusion generators provide the capability of meeting the energy requirements of deployed units, at any scale, anywhere in the world, and enhancing America's global force project capabilities. Applied at the micro scale, fusion technology represents the ability for a quantum leap forward in military tactical capabilities, providing war-winning advances in range, reliability and lethality of assets across all military domains.

Kronos Fusion Energy welcomes the White House's summit and urges our government to recognize now is the time for action. The hugely successful Operation Warp Speed demonstrated the government can, with sufficient motivation, enable and accelerate private sector investment through direct subsidies or grants, and the expedition of the regulatory process. Adopting a similar approach to the opportunity of achieving global leadership in the field of fusion energy is the fastest, surest way to attaining America's energy independence and maintaining our defense supremacy for the long-term future.

More information:

Kronos Fusion Energy

1122 Colorado St

Houston, TX 78701

PR Contact: Erin Pendleton - e.pendleton@kronosfusionenergy.com

Image 1: Brigadier General Paul E. Owen - Founding Partner and CEO of Kronos Fusion Energy Defense Systems





Brigadier General Paul E. Owen - Founding Partner and CEO of Kronos Fusion Energy Defense Systems









