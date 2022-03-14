Canadian Discovery Ltd. Announces Completion of CO₂ Storage Site Screening Tool in Southern USA

CALGARY, Alberta, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Discovery Ltd. (CDL), an independent, global energy information services company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, has recently completed Carbon AXIOM in partnership with TGS. This first phase covers part of the onshore southern U.S. Gulf Coast.



Carbon AXIOM is an online tool designed to screen and assess depleted oil and gas pools for suitability to sequester CO₂, and as EOR candidates across southeastern Texas, southern Louisiana and southern Mississippi. The unique value of Carbon AXIOM lies in the CDL-designed database that integrates proprietary and public datasets comprising formation tops, production forecasts, temperature models, pressure profiles, and reservoir and fluid characteristics. These standardized attributes provide a basis to compare and rank CO₂ storage opportunities over large areas based on estimates of CO₂ storage capacity, uncertainties and risk elements. Users can visualize and filter the opportunities using TGS’ user-friendly Carbon AXIOM web application, and emitters can identify potential storage sites near their facilities.

Hydrocarbon pools were generated by combining wells within a field producing from the same geologic formations; pools were aggregated to storage units by combining laterally contiguous pore spaces within equivalent reservoir units. About 7,000 potential storage units over 87,000 square miles were assessed.





The Carbon AXIOM is one of many Clean Technology solutions being offered by CDL across North America. In March 2020, CDL and TGS completed a Carbon Capture Storage Assessment Atlas covering British Columbia, Canada, and in 2021 CDL finished a regional geological and hydrogeological project to assess CO₂ opportunities in the Calgary region Siksika Hub. Currently, CDL is involved in a lithium brine-formation water database project in collaboration with Geoscience BC and Matrix Solutions. CDL’s 2022 lineup of Clean Technology projects includes a Deep Saline Aquifer CO₂ Sequestration study and a Geothermal Atlas of Alberta.

To learn more about CDL’s other recent CCUS projects and initiatives, visit canadiandiscovery.com/CCUS. Or, request a demo of Carbon AXIOM at TGS.com.

About Canadian Discovery Ltd.

Canadian Discovery Ltd. (CDL) is an independent, global energy information services company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. As world leaders in reservoir- to basin-scale evaluation, we specialize in assessing subsurface properties, pressure, fluid flow, fluid chemistry and geomechanics. CDL’s extensive subsurface knowledge and GIS capabilities support Clean Technologies including Carbon Sequestration and Storage (CCUS), Critical Minerals, Geothermal Energy and Water Disposal and Sourcing Solutions. Our deep understanding of depositional environments and fluid-rock interactions in the subsurface has been CDL’s core competency for 35 years. We are using this foundation to strategically deliver CCUS site identification, Critical Mineral and Deep Geothermal assessments to clients world-wide.

About TGS

TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

