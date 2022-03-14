Sleep Apnea Devices Market Is Projected to Register a CAGR of 7.8% During The Forecast Period 2022 - 2032: FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The expanding prevalence of sleep apnea and related co-morbidities and expanding knowledge about sleep disorders are among the primary drivers driving overall sleep apnea devices market expansion.



Technological improvement is expected to boost the sleep apnea devices market growth during the forecast period. These improvements in oral appliances, oxygen devices, and actigraphy systems have improved sleep disorders' treatment results and success rate.

Players in the sleep apnea devices market are concentrating their efforts on research and development in order to create novel technology.

Attributes Details Sleep Apnea Devices Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 7.8% Sleep Apnea Devices Market (2026) US$ 9.5 Bn Sleep Apnea Devices Market Attraction Rising adoption of these devices in home care settings due to increased pressure on healthcare facilities to treat sleep disorders effectively without having to visit hospitals to boost market growth.

Newly released lightweight, portable sleep apnea solutions are integrated with pressure compensating sensors that can correct for altitude-related reductions in atmospheric pressure, enhancing their acceptance. Sleep apnea devices are becoming increasingly popular since they provide patients with more options and freedom.

Thus, the adoption of technology-enabled sleep apnea devices for both diagnostic and therapeutic reasons in various sleep disorders is expected to skyrocket in the future years.

One of the key challenges impeding the adoption of sleep apnea devices is a lack of commitment to sleep apnea therapy. Positive airway pressure sleep apnea devices are highly recommended for treating a variety of sleep disorders. Despite their great effectiveness, these devices' action efficacy is limited in certain circumstances due to the fact that they require correct and frequent usage as well as ongoing medical monitoring.

In the medium term, this lack of adherence will be a key impediment to the expansion of the sleep apnea equipment market. However, in the long run, it will have little influence because sleep apnea devices manufacturers are focusing on making their sleep apnea devices more technologically sophisticated and lowering the difficulties associated with their adherence to sleep apnea therapy.

The increased incidence of sleep disorders and related co-morbidities is predicted to considerably enhance sleep apnea devices market revenue.

The rapidly rising senior population suffering from sleep apnea and related health concerns have accelerated the need for sleep disorders diagnosis and treatment, which has favourably impacted the sleep apnea devices market revenue.

Key Takeaways:

By type, therapeutic devices account for the majority of the market for sleep apnea devices owing to the increasing adoption of sleep apnea therapeutic devices and improving reimbursement scenarios for these devices.

and improving reimbursement scenarios for these devices. By end use, the home care settings segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to increasing patient and insurance company preference for home sleep testing, as well as a favourable reimbursement scenario for home sleep testing.

Due to the rising prevalence of elderly people with chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity, the geriatric segment is expected to dominate the sleep apnea devices market, thereby spiking the sales of sleep apnea devices .

. The direct tender segment is expected to dominate the global sleep apnea devices market since it provides high-quality and easily accessible sleep apnea devices to hospitals, diagnostic centers, ambulatory care centers, and specialty care centers.

since it provides high-quality and easily accessible sleep apnea devices to hospitals, diagnostic centers, ambulatory care centers, and specialty care centers. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to advance at a rapid pace and experience huge demand for sleep apnea devices on account rising elderly population and an increase in the prevalence of lifestyle illnesses.



"North America is projected to be at the forefront of the sleep apnea devices market due to the prevalence of expanding technological advancement in the region and major market players. On account of rising healthcare costs and well-established healthcare infrastructure, the obstructive sleep apnea syndrome segment in the United States of North America is expected to hold a large sleep apnea devices market share." says an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape:

The major sleep apnea devices market companies providing sleep apnea devices are ResMed, Itamar Medical Ltd., Natus Medical Incorporated, CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO., LTD, Koninklijke Philips N.V., BMC Medical Co., Ltd., SomnoMed, Medicom MTD Ltd, Somnowell, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited Compumedics Limited.

Many product launches and agreements are also being initiated by companies around the world, which is accelerating the sleep apnea devices market opportunities.

Collaboration, award and recognition, business expansion, and joint ventures are enhancing the company market in the sleep apnea devices market, which also augurs well for the sleep apnea devices market future trends.

Some of the recent developments in the sleep apnea devices market are:

Cleveland Medical Devices Inc. has announced that the company's SleepView Direct service has been recognized in an article published in Sleep Review Magazine. This improved the company's product's ability to reach a large number of customers worldwide.

Oventus Medical has entered into a partnership agreement with Aeroflow Healthcare to bring Oventus' obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) treatment solutions, including O2Vent Optima, directly to consumers in the United States through sleep clinics.

