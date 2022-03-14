Food Lion Feeds to Donate 5,000 Meals for Seniors

SALISBURY, N.C., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of the 50th anniversary of the Older Americans Act Nutrition Program, federal legislation which led to the creation of Meals on Wheels, Food Lion Feeds is donating $50,000 (the equivalent of 5,000 meals) to Meals on Wheels America to nourish seniors. The donation coincides with a 50-hour fundraising campaign that Meals on Wheels is hosting to mark this anniversary. Through the campaign, Food Lion Feeds will donate $2 for every $1 donated, up to $50,000, beginning midnight on March 15, 2022, and for the next 50 hours.



“Fighting senior hunger is one of Food Lion Feeds’ focus areas, so we’re excited to partner with our neighbors and Meals on Wheels to make a meaningful difference in nourishing homebound seniors,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “Partnering with organizations like Meals on Wheels to eliminate barriers our neighbors face to access affordable, nutritious food is critical. Additionally, the added benefit of a personal connection for homebound seniors in the towns and cities Food Lion serves is an important program component, especially during the isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“We’re so grateful for the support of partners like Food Lion Feeds who are aligned in our efforts to ensure no senior is left hungry or isolated. This generous donation will go a long way, particularly as Meals on Wheels programs across the country continue to see an increased demand for services at the two-year mark of the pandemic,” said Kristine Templin, Chief Development Officer, Meals on Wheels America.



The COVID-19 pandemic has made programs like Meals on Wheels even more valuable, as eight out of ten local Meals on Wheels programs report serving more home-delivered meals now than prior to the pandemic. Additionally, more than 7 million seniors have incomes below the poverty line. This equals an income of $240 a week or less, which leaves very little for food after housing expenses. Further, half of seniors living alone lack the financial resources to pay for basic needs. Meals on Wheels often represents a lifeline for these seniors.



Donations to the Meals on Wheels 50-hour campaign can be made here.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 900 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.

About Meals on Wheels America

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger. This network serves virtually every community in America and, along with more than two million staff and volunteers, delivers the nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable America’s seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. By providing funding, leadership, education, research and advocacy support, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. For more information, or to find a Meals on Wheels provider near you, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org.

CONTACTS: Food Lion Media Relations

704-245-3317

publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4a41b7e-d214-4020-a1a6-7615bc438800

