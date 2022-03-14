Sodexo’s newly awarded national agreement with Premier, Inc. for environmental and facilities management services. includes tailored on-site management services

Gaithersburg, Md., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo, a leader in healthcare food service and facilities management, is the only full services capabilities company awarded a national GPO agreement for Environmental and Facilities Management that includes on-site management services with Premier, Inc. Effective April 1, 2022, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier.

“Our experience in transitioning Premier members from self-managed programs to Sodexo shows savings of 10% to 20%. We look forward to offering Premier clients tailored solutions and programs that help hospitals deliver the best possible patient care and meet their operational and compliance requirements. We have the global resources, research-backed programs, and talented personnel to deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients,” expressed Daryl Stilley Vice President, GPO Strategy for Sodexo.

Environmental Services (EVS)

Sodexo’s Environmental Services offer includes Protecta®, an evidence-based end-to-end approach to infection prevention, that decreases incidence of hospital acquired infections (HAIs) and helps healthcare facilities achieve their infection prevention goals.

Facilities Management Services

Our integrated Facilities Management Services will help manage facilities more efficiently and effectively. Our core processes ensure consistent service levels and help achieve budget predictability and better cost control.

Patient Transport and Service Response Center

The Patient Transport Services we offer will improve throughput, increase efficiency, free clinical staff to provide quality care, and positively impact patients’ perceptions of quality with professional transport service. Our Service Response Center integrates and manages support services, combined with a compelling commitment to hospitality service excellence.

Sodexo Healthcare is committed to supporting human-centered healthcare informed by data and science. Experiencia is our proprietary evidence-based insights platform that helps unlock a deeper understanding of each patient, allowing staff to proactively address each patient’s unique physical, social, and emotional needs.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 225,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

At Sodexo Healthcare we build trusted partnerships with health systems to support their care delivery mission. Leveraging science, insights and imagination, we provide solutions and contribute essential non-clinical services wherever care is delivered, to enhance patients’ and caregivers’ experience while improving our clients’ financial health. Sodexo Healthcare’s 35,000 employees provide human-centered care with food and nutrition, environmental and clinical engineering services that support healthcare teams and overall operations at over 1,500 sites in the United States.

