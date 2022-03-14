Global AR/VR in Travel & Tourism Market - Forecasts to 2027

VizioFly, World Travel VR, Ascape VR, Zco Corporation, Cubix, VARS, Giga Works, The Amsterdam VR Company, Infinito VFX, Immersion VR UK, 3D Walkabout, Ignition Immersive, First Airlines, Google, Oculus, Immersive, among others are the key players in the AR/VR in travel & tourism market.

Brooklyn, New York, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global AR/VR in Travel & Tourism Market will grow at a high CAGR value from 2022 to 2027. During the forecast period, the market demand would be as a result of increasing demands for travel and tourism services from diverse regions and accelerated investments in AR/VR in the travel and tourism ecosystem to enhance their products and service capabilities around the globe.


Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global AR/VR in Travel & Tourism Market - Forecast to 2027


Key Market Insights

  • The potential for effectively implementing tourism policy and also proper management has widened with the assistance of AR/VR technologies in tourism
  • The AR Mobile Apps/Software segment is expected to be the largest segment in the AR/VR in Travel & Tourism market from 2022 to 2027 as per the product outlook
  • North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the global AR/VR in Travel & Tourism market from 2022 to 2027
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)

  • Augmented Reality
  • Virtual Reality

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)

  • Hospitality
  • In-Flight Entertainment
  • Travel Booking Services
  • AR Gamification
  • Navigating

  • AR-Powered Glasses
  • AR Mobile Apps/Software
  • VR Headsets

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

