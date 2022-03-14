announcement no. 3 2022

Notice to annual general meeting in Agillic A/S

Copenhagen – 14 March 2022 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC).

Notice is hereby given to shareholders in Agillic A/S of the ordinary general meeting scheduled for March 30, 2022 at 15:00. The general meeting is held at the company’s address at Masnedøgade 22, 2100 Copenhagen.

Enclosed please find notice and agenda for the ordinary annual general meeting.

Attachments

Appendix 1 – Bestyrelseskandidater / Board candidates

Bestilling af adgangskort / Ordering of admission card

Fuldmagts- og brevstemmeblanket / proxy and postal vote form

Indkaldelse til ordinær generalforsamling 2022 / Notice to ordinary general meeting 2022

Udkast til opdaterede vedtægter / Draft updated articles of association





For further information, please contact:

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 28 49 18 46

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

Claus Boysen, CFO, Agillic A/S

+45 30 78 42 00

claus.boysen@agillic.com

Certified Adviser

John Norden, Norden CEF

Toldbodgade 55B, 3. sal., 1253 København K

Denmark

+ 45 20 72 02 00

jn@nordencef.dk

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands an omnichannel marketing automation platform through which they can work with data-driven insights to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions, and thereby create the most impactful, meaningful and profitable customer experiences.

Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with sales units in Berlin, Malmö and Oslo, and development units in Cluj-Napoca and Kyiv.

For further information, please visit www.agillic.com

The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 14 March 2022.

