Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Clarivate Plc (CLVT)

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Clarivate Plc (“Clarivate” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CLVT) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Clarivate stock between February 26, 2021 and December 27, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Clarivate maintained defective disclosure controls and procedures as a result of a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting; (ii) the foregoing material weakness was not limited to how Clarivate accounted for warrants; (iii) as a result, Clarivate failed to properly account for an equity plan included in its acquisition of CPA Global; (iv) accordingly Clarivate was reasonably likely to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements following its acquisition of CPA Global; and (v) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Clarivate should contact the Firm prior to the March 25, 2022 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .