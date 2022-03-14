PURA Expects To Boost Revenue Entering $17 Billion CBD Nutraceutical Market

Dallas, Texas, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) and PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) are working together on a new line of CBD Nutraceuticals under PURA’s Farmersville Hemp Brand Name. Later this week, on Thursday, March 17, 2022, the two companies plan to publish a sneak on the coming launch of a new CBD Nutraceutical Line.

The CBD Nutraceutical market is anticipated to reach a value over $17 billion by 2026 . PURA and PAOG anticipate the new Farmersville Brand CBD Nutraceutical Line to boost 2022 revenue potentially beyond current projections.

PAOG revealed in a February strategic update that the two companies were working together on a new line of CBD Nutraceuticals under PURA’s Farmersville Hemp Brand Name. The joint CBD Nutraceutical developments have progressed, and the two companies now plan to launch the new product line next month in April.

The new CBD Nutraceuticals will be available on North American Cannabis Holding, Inc.’s (OTC Pink: USMJ) ecommerce site www.USMJ.com .

Read PURA’s latest comprehensive update on PURA’s Farmersville Hemp Brand rollout .

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Learn more about PAOG at www.paogroupinc.com .

For More Information Contact:

Puration, Inc.

Brian Shibley,

info@aciconglomerated.com

(800) 861-1350