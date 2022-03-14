National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives Hosts 2022 William R. Bracey CEO Symposium in Baton Rouge, LA

Alexandria, Va, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), an organization at the forefront of providing solutions to both law enforcement and communities, is excited to bring its 2022 William R. Bracey CEO Symposium, March 17-19, 2022, to Baton Rouge, La. This year’s symposium theme is “Driving Change: Redefining Law Enforcement and Public Safety Across America” and boasts a distinguished lineup of law enforcement leaders and experts such as Merrick B. Garland, U.S. Attorney General, and Christopher A. Wray, FBI Director.

Subject matter experts representing elected officials, law enforcement leaders, community advocates, and Baton Rouge’s own Mayor Sharon Broome will participate in panel discussions on topics such as violent crime, gun violence, and law enforcement officer safety. Additionally, the symposium will feature a keynote speech by Eric L. Adams, Mayor, New York City, and a Town Hall: “Combatting Community Violence,” Friday, March 18, 2022, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., at Glen Oaks Senior High School, Baton Rouge, La.

The 2022 William R. Bracey Winter CEO Symposium is designed to provide a virtual and in-person learning experience. The host conference location is the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel in Baton Rouge, La. NOBLE is committed to the health and safety of our attendees and has taken proactive steps in response to COVID-19. All symposium attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination to attend the in-person event. This will be an international gathering of hundreds of law enforcement executives representing cities and communities across the nation and world. To register for the event, please click here.

“Now, more than ever, this conference is needed. The nation is grappling with COVID-19, historic increases in violent crime, law enforcement officer safety concerns and, in many cases, a lack of trust and confidence by our citizens in key American institutions. The participants in the symposium will discuss, deliberate, and formalize next steps in addressing these complex issues,” said NOBLE National President Frederick L. Thomas.

###

FOR MEDIA USE ONLY:

Media interested in covering must be credentialed in advance by contacting Jessica Vega-Eugene at JessicaV@ConsultVistra.com Please use subject line: "Media Pass Request" and include name, outlet, day(s) of attendance and if this is an assigned story.

About The National Organization Of Black Law Enforcement Executives

Since 1976, The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) has served as the conscience of law enforcement by being committed to justice by action. NOBLE represents over 3,000 members internationally, who are primarily African American chief executive officers of law enforcement agencies at federal, state, county, and municipal levels, other law enforcement administrators, and criminal justice practitioners. For more information, visit www.NOBLENational.org. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter. For more information, visit www.NOBLENational.org.

Attachment