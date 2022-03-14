Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta Announces Florida Member Directorship Results

ATLANTA, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) is pleased to announce that the board of directors has elected Eduardo “Eddy” Arriola to fill the Florida member directorship vacancy on the board, effective March 3, 2022. The term will expire on December 31, 2022.



Mr. Arriola is the founder, chairman of the board, and chief executive officer of Apollo Bank, a community bank in Miami focused on serving entrepreneurs, small businesses, family owned businesses, and professionals. He is also currently completing his second term as a board member of the Miami Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, and is a past board member of the Florida Bankers Association and BankServ. Mr. Arriola served as an investor and member of the board of directors of Total Bank from 2002 to 2007, and prior to founding Apollo Bank in 2010 he was involved in several entrepreneurial businesses in the technology and business service industries. He is the co-founder of Inktel, a 3,000 employee call center firm based in Miami, served as director of creative services for Avanti Case-Hoyt, a national graphic arts and printing firm, and served as a board member for gMed, a leading firm in the medical office automation space.

Mr. Arriola has been a leader in matters involving international policy and commerce. He serves as the chairman of the board of the Inter-American Foundation (IAF), an independent U.S. government agency created to support grassroots development in Latin America and the Caribbean. He was appointed to the IAF board by the president and confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2012 and has continued in the role since then.

Mr. Arriola has supported many local community programs and served on the board of several organizations. He received his bachelor of arts in history from Boston College and is a graduate of the Owner/President Management Program of Harvard Business School. He is also a nearly 20-year member of the Young President’s Organization.

“We are thrilled to have Mr. Arriola represent the interest of our Florida members,” said FHLBank Atlanta Chair of the Board of Directors, Rick Whaley. “His years of experience in business and financial services, along with his involvement with the Inter-American Foundation, will bring a fresh perspective and valuable insight to FHLBank Atlanta’s board of directors. We look forward to working with him,” said Whaley.

About Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta

FHLBank Atlanta offers competitively-priced financing, community development grants, and other banking services to help member financial institutions make affordable home mortgages and provide economic development credit to neighborhoods and communities. The Bank's members—its shareholders and customers—-are commercial banks, credit unions, savings institutions, community development financial institutions, and insurance companies located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. FHLBank Atlanta is one of 11 district banks in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. Since 1990, the FHLBanks have awarded approximately $7 billion in Affordable Housing Program funds, assisting more than 990,000 households.

