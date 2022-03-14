English Finnish Swedish

Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

14 March 2022 at 6.00 p.m.

Change in the number of shares in Aktia Bank Plc’s possession

Aktia Bank Plc has today based on the decision made by the Board of Directors of the company transferred a total of 24,075 shares that have been in the company’s possession to certain key employees as a part of the company’s short-term incentive programme for earning period 2021.

After the above-mentioned transfers, a total number of 240,263 shares remain in the company’s possession.

