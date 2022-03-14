Islandsbanki hf.: Annual General Meeting – Proposed amendments, candidates for election and meeting registration

English Icelandic

Íslandsbanki‘s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 17 March 2022 at 16:00 local time, at Grand Hotel Reykjavík. Electronic participation will be available. Voting at the meeting will be conducted entirely electronically.

The attached proposal for an amendment to Agenda Item 9, the Board’s proposal on the authorisation to purchase own shares and a corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association, has been submitted by Gildi Pension Fund. The proposal will be considered at the Annual General Meeting under that item.

Also attached is a proposal submitted by ESE79 ehf., but it can be accommodated substantively within the Board’s proposal that the Bank’s Remuneration Policy be accepted unchanged.

The deadline for declaring candidacy for the Íslandsbanki hf. Board of Directors passed on 12 March at 4pm GMT.

Finnur Árnason is up for election for the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Moreover, the six candidates up for election for the Board of Directors are the following:

Anna Þórðardóttir

Ari Daníelsson

Frosti Ólafsson

Guðrún Þorgeirsdóttir

Heiðrún Jónsdóttir

Tanya Zharov

The two candidates up for election as alternate members of the Board of Directors are the following:

Herdís Gunnarsdóttir

Páll Grétar Steingrímsson

Because the Board is to be composed of seven members and two alternates, it is clear that the aforementioned parties are elected by acclamation as Board members.

In order to ensure the timely processing of shareholders’ requests to receive login credentials, shareholders or shareholders’ proxies who wish to attend the meeting, either remotely or in person, are asked to register at www.lumiconnect.com/meeting/islandsbanki no later than by 4:00 p.m. on 16 March 2022.

Further information on each candidate is available in the Nomination Committee ‘s report on the Company´s AGM website as well as all further information regarding the Annual General Meeting: www.islandsbanki.is/shareholdersmeetings

For further information please contact Íslandsbanki's Investor Relations – ir@islandsbanki.is

