EM Key Solutions Announces Veteran Executive as President

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EM Key Solutions (EMKS), a growing provider of information technology (IT) solutions and consulting services for the federal government, announced it has named Mr. Edwin Rosas as its President. In this role, Rosas will be responsible for achieving EMKS's operational objectives by contributing insight and recommendations to strategic plans, leading and accelerating the company's growth initiatives, managing senior-level customer relationships, overseeing financial planning and delivery of solutions, and ensuring execution of promises to clients, partners and employees alike.

"I'm very pleased to welcome Ed to the EMKS Executive Leadership Team. Ed brings a stellar record of executive-level experience and strategic vision that will be crucial to us as we continue to grow and address the critical needs of our clients as we move into our next level of growth," said Mike Snyder, EMKS Chief Executive Officer.

With more than 30 years of proven leadership experience, Rosas has successfully led and delivered on major challenges in information technology and business operations in both the commercial and government sectors. Prior to accepting the position of President of EMKS, Rosas served in numerous executive leadership roles, including CEO Avetus LLC, CEO Enteresys Corporation, COO EMW Inc, CEO Acceo, CEO Zenlogics, and President Park City Solutions. Prior to his industry career, Rosas served as the Program Manager of the Resources Information Technology Program Office, TRICARE Management Activity, where he provided oversight of a variety of information technology programs for the Military Health System resources management programs. Rosas is also a retired Navy Medical Service Corps Officer with a broad experience base in finance, human resources, acquisition management and contracting, IT, and hospital administration.

Mr. Rosas said, "I'm excited to join a team with a shared passion and commitment to the missions of its Defense & National Security, DHA, VA, and other Federal Civilian customers. I believe that our shared focus on value creation through operational excellence and targeted solutions will position the company for explosive growth in the Government and Commercial markets. The combination of our solutions, partnership approach, current and future capabilities, and strong customer relationships will advance us toward our goal of becoming a leading provider of mission-critical solutions."

Founded in 2015, EM Key Solutions (EMKS) is a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) serving our country, our Veterans and Uniformed Services, and the federal market at large with mission-centric, cost-effective and innovative management consulting and healthcare systems solutions, one project at a time. EMKS is an IT solutions and management consulting services provider with exceptional record of experience and performance with core capabilities in Business Transformation and Collaboration, Health IT Systems Solutions and Integration, Performance Management and Engineering, and Cyber Security Services. EMKS delivers a customer-centric approach with proven management processes to each project they undertake. Through sound leadership and management principals, EMKS focuses on offering its clients the solutions they need to be successful throughout the project management lifecycle at the most competitive rates.

Visit EMKS on the web at www.emkeysolutions.com

# # #

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.