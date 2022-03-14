Saia Celebrates Opening of New Illinois Terminal

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced today that Saia LTL Freight has opened its newest terminal in La Salle, Illinois. This is the fifth terminal for the carrier in the state. La Salle is part of the Illinois Valley, an area that is a leader in the state’s economy as its home to many prominent industries including manufacturing and distribution. With the opening of the new La Salle facility, Saia is excited to be able to offer shippers more direct coverage.



"We are thrilled to become a member of the La Salle community as we work to provide our customers enhanced service through more direct shipping points,” said Vice President of Operations, East Jared Mull. “This new terminal offers us increased efficiencies at other terminals in the area, allowing us to provide outstanding service for our shippers.”

In 2021 alone, Saia opened seven new facilities and added nearly 1500 employees across its network. This year, the company is planning to add 10 to 15 new terminals, and relocate 10 or so existing facilities to larger or better-positioned locations. This is just one more step in our continued journey to improve the customer experience by moving closer to the customer and further expanding our capacity. We will continue to add terminals in the Chicagoland market in the coming months and look forward to expanding our product offering across our entire network.

With the opening of the La Salle facility, Saia added several new employees including drivers and dockworkers as well as office, sales, and management personnel. The terminal continues to hire team members. Interested candidates can visit Work for Us to learn more about available positions and apply.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 177 terminals across the country and employs over 12,000 people. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record as well as by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. For more information on Saia Inc., visit www.saia.com.

For more information, contact:

Jeannie S. Jump

Saia Corporate Public Relations

Phone: 770-232-4069 · E-mail jjump@saia.com