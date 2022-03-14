ServisFirst Bank Announces Expansion to Charlotte Market

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bank , a subsidiary of ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS), announces the expansion into Charlotte, North Carolina with the opening of ServisFirst Bank Piedmont. Rick Manley joins ServisFirst Bank as Regional President and CEO of this new market.



“ServisFirst Bank is proud to expand our footprint into the Charlotte market through our Piedmont office with Rick Manley leading the team,” states Tom Broughton, ServisFirst Bank Chairman, President and CEO. “Rick is an experienced and proven leader who will provide the top quality, personalized service that our clients deserve.”

Rick Manley, ServisFirst Bank Piedmont Regional President and CEO

Rick Manley joins ServisFirst Bank as ServisFirst Bank Piedmont Regional President and CEO with forty years of banking, commercial banking and commercial lending experience.

Prior to joining ServisFirst Bank, Manley simultaneously served First Horizon Bank as Mid Atlantic President and Capital Bank as both Market President for Carolinas and East Tennessee and Commercial Banking Executive for almost fifteen years. He brings vast experience to the ServisFirst Bank team with previous responsibilities including developing business strategy, driving bank revenue, managing CML and CRE lending, and overseeing commercial, corporate, private client, and retail banking.

For more information regarding ServisFirst Bank’s expansion into the Charlotte market or Rick Manley as ServisFirst Bank Piedmont Regional President and CEO (RManley@ServisFirstBank.com), please contact Krista Conlin, Krista@KCProjects.net . For more about ServisFirst Bank, please visit www.servisfirstbank.com .

ABOUT SERVISFIRST BANK

ServisFirst Bank is a full-service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, cash management, private banking and the professional consumer market, emphasizing competitive products, state of the art technology and a focus on quality service. Recently, the Bank announced its assets exceed $15 billion. The Bank offers sophisticated cash management products, Internet banking, home mortgage lending, remote deposit express banking, and highly competitive rates.

ServisFirst Bank was formed in May 2005, and has offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Nashville, Northwest Florida, and West Central Florida. In April 2015, and annually thereafter, ServisFirst Bank has earned investment-grade ratings and a stable outlook from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), which measures companies’ financial fundamentals. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained at www.servisfirstbancshares.com .

