Greystone Boosts CMBS Platform with New Hires

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced new senior hires on its CMBS platform as it grows to become a leading provider of conduit loans for the CRE market.

Russ Avery has joined as Head of Structuring for the CMBS team and is based in New York. He joins from Deutsche Bank, where he was a director in CMBS and responsible for the pricing of Deutsche Bank’s conduit risk and bond structuring for all conduit and SASB transactions. Prior to that, Mr. Avery worked in securitization at Deloitte.

Tricia Baker, Clark Andresen, and Chris Troutman all join as Managing Directors in Charlotte, North Carolina, each bringing specialized expertise in CMBS. Ms. Baker will serve as Head of Transaction Management for Greystone’s CMBS platform after her previous role as a partner at law firm Alston & Bird. Mr. Andresen joins Greystone from CCRE (a unit of Cantor Fitzgerald) having served as a managing director there, and Mr. Troutman joins from Regions Bank where he also was a managing director.

Greystone’s CMBS platform provides a direct source of long term, fixed-rate debt for property investors in multifamily, office, retail, mixed-use, manufactured housing, industrial, self storage, and hospitality assets. Greystone’s internal sizing, underwriting, and B-piece buying on CMBS deals eliminates stress points for borrowers throughout the process, offering more certainty of execution.



“I’m thrilled with the roster of talent we’re building to become a premier, go-to CMBS provider in the CRE market, with all of the tools and resources Greystone has at its disposal,” said Mr. Rich Highfield, head of Greystone’s CMBS platform.

