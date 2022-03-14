Associa Principal Management Group of North Texas Opens New Office

Dallas, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Principal Management Group of North Texas announces the opening of a new office in Richardson, TX that will provide future and current clients in the North Texas area with a comprehensive range of professional management and lifestyle services.

The new office will be located at 801 E. Campbell Road, Suite 620, Richardson, TX 75081. The office will house the former Dallas office management and operations teams, as well as customer service and accounting support staff for all of the branch’s North Texas operations.

“As we continue to expand our client reach, the Associa Principal Management Group of North Texas team needs appropriate office space to support our growth,” stated Mark Southall, PCAM®, CPM®, AMS®, branch president. “This new location will allow us to more effectively reach our client base and our local business partners. We look forward to continuing to support associations, boards of directors, and residents throughout the North Texas area.”

