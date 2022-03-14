One World Universe Inc. Looks to Hire New Investor Relations Director

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse, and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, has recently ended business ties with the former Investor Relations Director, Dana Salzarulo.



One World Universe Inc. appreciates the work that Dana gave to OWUV throughout his tenure, but after careful review, One World Universe felt it was necessary to have a clean start. While OWUV executives sort through resumes and decide on the new Investor Relations Director, Social Media Director, Richard Quiroz, will take over writing press releases and reviewing questions, comments, and concerns through the email info@jcholdingcorp.com.

“One World Universe Inc. looks forward to receiving resumes from professional Investor Relations personnel over the next couple of weeks. This company thrives on dedication and buy-in from our employees. Any loss of this dedication or belief by any of our employees makes the entire mission susceptible to failure and compromises the values of our organization and degrades the shareholder value we strive to maintain. I look forward to personally reviewing resumes and talking with those we interview.” – Jerry C. Craig, One World Universe Inc. CEO

About One World Universe, Inc.

One World Universe (OTC: OWUV) is a California corporation whose mission driven business is implementing global humanitarian efforts through the profits generated from the sales of products and services to improve people's lives living in the harshest environments and their communities. Our company has contributed valuable resources such as access to (PPE) personal protective equipment, medications, vaccines, and educational support programs where play and basic necessities are essential.

Investor Relations Contact

Richard Quiroz

Investor Relations & Social Media Director

Info@jcholdingcorp.com

1-833-333-5242 Office