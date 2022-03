Agfa-Gevaert: Share buyback program – regulated information

English Dutch

Mortsel, Belgium – March 14, 2022 – 5:40 p.m. CET



Within the framework of the share buyback program which was announced in the press release of March 10, 2021, Agfa-Gevaert NV proceeded with the purchase of own shares on the market of Euronext Brussels.

The authorization to acquire own shares was granted to the Board of Directors by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of May 12, 2020.

Agfa-Gevaert NV has requested a financial intermediary to repurchase Agfa-Gevaert shares for a maximum amount of 50,000,000 Euro on its behalf under the terms of an initial discretionary mandate agreement with validity until March 31, 2022, effective as from April 1, 2021.

As a result of a decision of the Board of Directors, the company, by notarial deed dated December 28, 2021, cancelled a total of 2,288,302 treasury shares. This decision was taken in accordance with the authorization granted to the Board of Directors by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on May 12, 2020. As a consequence, the new number of outstanding shares (denominator) is 160,506,706.

On March 11 2022, the Agfa-Gevaert Group held 1,706,235 own shares, which represents 1.06% of the total number of shares of the Group.

Detailed operations per day:

Date Number of

shares Average

price (€) Minimum

price (€) Maximum

price (€) Total

price (€) March 7, 2022 30,000 3.1823 3.0700 3.2700 95,469.00 March 8, 2022 31,800 3.2035 3.1400 3.2700 101,871.30 March 9, 2022 32,850 3.2042 3.0000 3.2600 105,257.97 March 10, 2022 38,500 3.2295 3.1900 3.2800 124,335.75 March 11, 2022 39,063 3.2189 3.1800 3.2600 125,739.89 Total 172,213 3.2092 552,673.91

Since the beginning of the share buyback program until March 11th, 2022; the Agfa-Gevaert Group bought 8,950,719 own shares, representing 5.34% of the total outstanding shares on April 1, 2021.

About Agfa

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology and IT solutions with over 150 years of experience. The Group holds four divisions: Radiology Solutions, HealthCare IT, Digital Print & Chemicals and Offset Solutions. They develop, manufacture and market analogue and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for specific industrial applications and for the printing industry. In 2021, the Group realized a turnover of 1,760 million Euro.



Contact:

Viviane Dictus

Director Corporate Communication

T +32 (0) 3 444 71 24

E viviane.dictus@agfa.com

Johan Jacobs

Corporate Press Relations Manager

T +32 (0)3/444 80 15

E johan.jacobs@agfa.com

